iPhone 18 Pro to Debut in New Colors With a Smaller Dynamic Island

As Apple’s traditional September event approaches, the latest reports and images of the upcoming flagship, iPhone 18 Pro, are being actively discussed online. According to leaked renders, the next-generation smartphone will be available in four distinctive colors, while the Dynamic Island cutout on its front panel will become significantly smaller. According to ixbt.com, these changes are intended to make the device’s appearance more modern and refined. This is what Ixbt.com reports .

Technological Changes and Display Design

One of the main changes will concern the Dynamic Island element located on the front panel. According to leaked information, its width will shrink by approximately 35 percent. This has been achieved by moving the infrared sensors directly beneath the display. At the same time, Apple will retain its distinctive interface concept.

It is worth recalling that in January, well-known insider Ice Universe reported that the Dynamic Island would shrink from 20.76 millimeters to 13.49 millimeters. This information was later confirmed by images of prototypes. The cutout became significantly smaller because the infrared emitter of the Face ID system was moved beneath the display.

Body Colors and Main Versions

New details have also emerged about the smartphone’s appearance and color palette. Based on mockups published by insider Sonny Dickson, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup will be released in silver, black, light blue and dark cherry. The latter, Dark Cherry, is expected to become the defining signature color of this generation, much like orange was for the previous iPhone 17 Pro models.

According to sources, well-known insider Majin Bu previously demonstrated his reliability by accurately leaking images of iPad mini tablets, iPhone 12 colors and iPhone 16 mockups ahead of their release. Therefore, these details about the iPhone 18 Pro are also generating considerable interest among technology enthusiasts.

Apple is expected to hold its traditional presentation on September 9, where it will unveil the iPhone 18 Pro alongside a range of other new devices. Every year, this event attracts the attention of millions of users and experts worldwide.