Bernardo Silva Ready to Play Alongside Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

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Bernardo Silva Ready to Play Alongside Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Experienced midfielder Bernardo Silva has successfully completed his pre-season preparations and is eagerly preparing for his La Liga debut with Real Madrid. The Portuguese footballer has quickly adapted to his new team and is ready to begin a new chapter of his sporting career in the Spanish capital. Madrid will face Espanyol away in their next La Liga fixture. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Bernardo Silva’s move to the Madrid club has given him the chance to play on the same team again with his former teammate Kylian Mbappe. The two footballers previously formed an excellent partnership at Monaco. Recalling their two years together at the French club, Silva noted that they were both very young at the time.

Partnership at Monaco and new opportunities

In an interview with Real Madrid’s official website, Bernardo Silva spoke about his past memories with the French forward and their plans for the future. According to Silva, although Mbappe and he were both very young at the time, they managed to develop a strong connection on the pitch. In recent years, they faced each other as rivals in the Champions League and at international level, but now they have reunited under the same colors.

Silva spoke warmly about his teammate, describing him as a unique footballer capable of deciding the outcome of a match on his own. Kylian brings enormous value to the team in every match with his goals and the chances he creates, the Portuguese midfielder added. They aim to revive their old partnership from Monaco and bring plenty of joy to the supporters of the royal club.

The title race and the match against Espanyol

Real Madrid, traveling to Catalonia, understands how demanding Spanish football can be. Silva stressed that every point is worth its weight in gold in the fight for the title and highlighted the importance of beating Espanyol. The team knows it cannot afford to drop many points if it wants to win La Liga, so it must approach every fixture with the same level of seriousness.

In the experienced footballer’s view, matches against mid-table teams are just as important as those against the biggest clubs. Real Madrid will give everything to start the season strongly and claim three points from the opening match. This will be one of the first serious tests on the team’s long and challenging journey through the Spanish championship.

Real MadridBernardo SilvaKylian MbappeLa LigaEspanyol
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