Some of Inter’s Shares Could Be Sold

According to information published by Corriere della Sera, one of Italy’s leading newspapers, the American Oaktree fund is seriously considering options for selling a minority stake in Inter, the Milan-based club. During the current summer break, it received a number of offers from various parties interested in becoming part of the investor group. Goal.com reports .

According to the publication, those interested in buying shares in the Nerazzurri include major investment funds, as well as domestic and foreign family offices managing the capital of leading business dynasties worldwide. Oaktree’s management is currently carefully reviewing all the offers received and is expected to intensify negotiations with potential buyers in the coming weeks.

Club Valuation and Financial Success

As a result of the effective work carried out under Oaktree’s management over the past two years, the club has once again become a profitable organization. During the same period, it also obtained official permission to begin building a new stadium owned by the club. Selling a minority stake would allow the American fund to assess the financial results of its work.

The arrival of a new shareholder would make it possible to establish a kind of “reserve price” for the future sale of all the remaining shares in the club. In other words, the valuation assigned to the team in the current transaction would serve as the minimum starting point for a future full sale.

Market Value and Future Plans

According to Forbes, Inter’s total value, including debt, is approximately €1.5 billion. Football Benchmark, an analytical agency, has estimated the figure slightly higher, at around €2.1 billion. Oaktree is expected to base its negotiations on an amount somewhere between these two valuations.

However, the final sum may vary depending on the number and type of investors, as well as the type of stake being sold. The management rights granted to the new partner will also affect the final agreement. Oaktree continues to carefully review all offers in order to determine the club’s overall value accurately in the future.