Atlético's La Liga Victory and Simeone's Changes

·2·Sport
Atlético's La Liga Victory and Simeone's Changes

Atlético Madrid made a successful start to the new Spanish league season, defeating Málaga 2–0 at home. According to Goal.com, although the first half was difficult for the hosts, the impact of the substitutes after the break decided the match. Goal.com reports .

The absence of Julián Álvarez was noticeable in Atlético Madrid's attack at the Metropolitano. The hosts failed to create much threat during the opening 45 minutes and, from just four chances, recorded an expected-goals (xG) figure of only 0.10.

The decisive impact of the substitutes

Drawing conclusions from his team's sluggishness, head coach Diego Simeone made three changes as early as the 57th minute. He sent on Lee Kang-in, Álex Baena and Giuliano Simeone, changing the direction of the tactics.

The changes produced an immediate effect. Making his debut, Lee Kang-in opened the scoring with a superb strike from outside the penalty area. Shortly afterwards, Álex Baena doubled the advantage with a stylish free-kick goal to secure the final result.

Diego Simeone's post-match thoughts

At the post-match press conference, the Argentine coach addressed the difficulties of the first half and specifically praised the substitutes for dramatically changing the game. Simeone stressed that his team had shown the necessary quality in a difficult situation.

"We try to start matches with the players who are in the best physical condition," Simeone told reporters. "In the first half, there was only running; we did not create scoring chances. In the second half, the changes brought the necessary quality to the game. All the players gave us the boost we were expecting."

Lee Kang-in, who made his debut in this match, became the third-youngest player to score for Atlético in La Liga in the 21st century. The 25-year-old midfielder noted that the team still lacked rhythm, but said they would continue to improve individually and collectively through hard work.

The victory gave the Madrid side an important psychological advantage ahead of a demanding new season. Atlético will next host Villarreal in the following round, with the match scheduled for Sunday, August 23.

Atlético MadridDiego SimeoneLa LigaLee Kang-inFootball
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