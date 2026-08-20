Bayern Munich Clarifies Concerns Over Jamal Musiala’s Health

Bayern Munich has eased concerns over midfielder Jamal Musiala’s future. The Germany international’s brief losses of consciousness during pre-season friendlies had worried fans, but the club said there was nothing preventing him from continuing to play at the highest level. This is reported by Goal.com.

According to Goal.com, the 23-year-old lost consciousness just six minutes after coming on against Heidenheim, a match Bayern won 4–2. It was a repeat of a similar incident that occurred four days earlier during the Telekom Cup match against RB Leipzig. The midfielder left the pitch with the help of medical staff and underwent a thorough medical examination.

Health Issue and Doctors’ Assessment

After the match, Jamal Musiala addressed his followers on social media and revealed what had caused him to lose consciousness. He said medical tests had diagnosed a temporary, easily treatable neurological dysfunction. Nevertheless, the footballer said he remained optimistic about his future and would continue his career successfully.

Germany’s DPA news agency provided clarification, citing sources at Bayern Munich. Club representatives said there was no factor threatening Musiala’s career. Although his participation in recent matches had been thoroughly discussed with doctors, no specific date for his return to action has yet been set.

Medical Explanation and Upcoming Matches

Experts say such incidents are caused by brief abnormal electrical activity in the brain and usually last 10–20 seconds. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, these mild seizures can be successfully managed with targeted medical treatment without affecting physical activity.

Bayern Munich’s medical staff is currently monitoring the player’s condition closely. The Munich side will begin the new season against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in the German Super Cup. The reigning domestic champions will then play their first Bundesliga home match of the season against Stuttgart.