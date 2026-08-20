Manchester City Target Manu Koné to Strengthen Midfield

·2·Sport
Manchester City Target Manu Koné to Strengthen Midfield

The reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City have made Roma midfielder Manu Koné their main transfer target as they look to strengthen the center of the pitch during the summer transfer window. According to information published by the Daily Mail, the English giants are ready to spend around €60 million on the French midfielder and plan to begin official negotiations. Goal.com reports .

Midfield Changes and the Need for Transfers

Serious personnel losses at Manchester City have forced the club’s management to search for a new player. In particular, experienced Spanish midfielder Rodri has moved to Barcelona. In addition, Tijjani Reijnders has completed a permanent transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah.

The sales of these two players brought the club €137.5 million in revenue, including bonuses. Manchester City have sufficient funds and financial resources to fill the void in midfield and restore squad depth.

Manu Koné’s Situation at Roma

The 25-year-old French midfielder had previously attracted interest from Manchester United, but the transfer did not materialize. The player’s current contract with the Italian capital club runs until June 2029, giving Roma an advantage in negotiations.

Nevertheless, the Roman club’s management would not oppose parting ways with the player this summer in exchange for a suitable offer. The Giallorossi value the Frenchman at between €50 million and €60 million. This price is viewed as an affordable opportunity for Manchester City, one of Europe’s wealthiest clubs.

According to Goal.com, the player’s style of play and potential fully match the English club’s requirements. Manchester City aim to reach an agreement with Roma soon and complete the transformation of their midfield before the new season begins.

Manchester CityManu KonéRomaTransfersPremier League
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