Xiaomi Unveils Next-Generation Humanoid Robot

·2·Technology
Xiaomi Unveils Next-Generation Humanoid Robot

At the World Robot Conference in Beijing, Xiaomi presented its next-generation humanoid robot. Called Xiaomi Tieda, the device attracted experts’ attention by combining advanced engineering solutions with artificial intelligence capabilities. Ixbt.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, the new robot is 1.7 meters tall and weighs 66 kilograms. Its design supports 66 degrees of freedom, allowing it to replicate human movements with greater precision.

Production Trials and Achievements

According to the presentation, Xiaomi Tieda was sent to the company’s automotive plant for an “internship” at the beginning of this year. At the factory, it was tested at a loading station for self-tapping nuts. After three months of operation, the robot achieved a 98 percent success rate in performing tasks—just 1 percentage point below the human result.

Experts believe that in the near future, the robot is expected to be fully integrated into complex processes at automotive plants. This will raise industrial automation to an even higher level.

Logistics and Unusual Tasks

The robot also learned another role in the logistics area of the factory’s final assembly shop. There, Tieda sorted the side covers of central control panels and stacked boxes containing materials. Its success rate in this type of work was also recorded at around 90 percent.

The company’s engineers did not limit the robot’s capabilities to industry. During the 2026 World Rally Championship, Tieda also tried its hand at being a “florist.” It picked up leaves, scattered flowers and handed them to spectators.

Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Control

During the presentation, the robot shook hands with spectators, greeted them and used its hands to make heart-shaped gestures. Its ability to perform such complex movements using a specialized large language model (LLM) is one of its key advantages.

While most similar demonstrations use manual remote-control methods, Xiaomi Tieda independently understands the situation, interprets the assigned task and selects the necessary actions without external intervention.

XiaomiRoboticsArtificial IntelligenceIndustryTechnology
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