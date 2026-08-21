Yan Diomande Compared With Yamal: Steve McManaman’s View

·15·Sport
Yan Diomande Compared With Yamal: Steve McManaman’s View

The rivalry and similarities between young stars in Spain’s La Liga have consistently captured the football world’s attention. Inevitable comparisons between Yan Diomande, Real Madrid’s €140 million signing, and Barcelona academy product Lamine Yamal are sparking intense debate. The two talented teenagers are expected to become central figures in Spanish football during the 2026–27 season, operating on opposite sides of the Clásico rivalry. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, former Real Madrid player Steve McManaman assessed the potential of Yan Diomande and Lamine Yamal in an interview with ESPN, openly admitting that the Barcelona winger is currently ahead. He said Lamine Yamal is performing at a much higher level than Yan Diomande at present.

Lamine Yamal’s Unprecedented Rise

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal became a genuine La Liga star after beginning a record-breaking rise at the age of 15 in 2023. The Spain international has since won domestic league titles, the Golden Boy award, the European Championship and the World Cup.

Despite injuries, Yamal scored 24 goals and provided numerous assists for the Catalan club last season, prompting comparisons with Lionel Messi. His level and consistency have earned special praise from football experts, including Steve McManaman.

Diomande’s Tough Test At Real Madrid

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have placed great faith in the future by signing Ivorian winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig. The Spanish giants spent a substantial sum on the transfer, and the player is expected to operate alongside stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.

Eight months older than Lamine Yamal, Diomande is considered an equally gifted talent. However, his performances at the Santiago Bernabéu will be scrutinized just as closely as Yamal’s in Catalonia, and there will be no escaping the pressure.

McManaman’s Advice And The Future Rivalry

Steve McManaman stressed that these comparisons and the pressure should be viewed positively: “Lamine is currently well ahead of him. I saw him play at Leganés less than 20 years ago, and it is hard to believe how he has reached this level.” The former player believes such high transfer fees and comparisons have become normal in modern football.

McManaman noted that Yamal has achieved enormous success and gained vast experience despite his young age. Therefore, Yan Diomande must take Lamine Yamal’s consistency and achievements as an example and embrace the rivalry positively.

Yan DiomandeLamine YamalReal MadridBarcelonaLa Liga
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