Juventus transfer market: Jonathan David rejects Hull City offer

·14·Sport
Juventus transfer market: Jonathan David rejects Hull City offer

Turin's Juventus must first sell players and free up room in its wage budget before strengthening the squad and registering new players during the winter transfer window. According to GOAL.com, the club's transfer policy is currently in a difficult situation because the process of selling existing players is progressing slowly. Goal.com reports .

According to Tuttosport, Canadian striker Jonathan David rejected an offer from English club Hull City. Although the player is not currently part of the plans of the Old Lady's head coach, there are no clear prospects for transferring him to another team, leaving him in a state of uncertainty.

Midfield problems and Arthur's future

The team is facing a similar squad-management problem in midfield. To bring in new players, the club must first offload at least two midfielders. Talks to terminate Arthur's contract by mutual consent are currently progressing rapidly, with only the final details left to resolve.

Even after Arthur's departure, Juventus will still have to sell another midfielder. Interest in Fabio Miretti remains, but Juventus' asking price of €10 million to €15 million is making potential buyers somewhat cautious.

Koopmeiners and loan options

The squad situation is even more complicated in the case of Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutchman's book value at the club is estimated at around €30 million, and no team is currently willing to spend that amount. As a result, the possibility of turning to loan deals to improve the situation is increasing.

As the final stage of the transfer window approaches, temporary agreements are creating more opportunities to resolve difficult situations. This approach is becoming the most suitable solution, particularly for players who are difficult to sell on a permanent basis after disappointing performances in recent seasons.

JuventusJonathan DavidTransfersSerie AFootball
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