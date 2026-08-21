Lionel Messi faces suspension threat in the United States

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi could face an investigation by the MLS Disciplinary Committee. According to GOAL.com, the Argentine star’s questionable action during the intense match against Philadelphia Union could lead to a suspension. This could seriously affect the club’s plans in the race for the league title. Goal.com reports .

In the latest round of the US championship, Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami played out a thrilling 2–2 draw. The fierce challenges and tense moments on the pitch inevitably influenced the course of the game. In particular, Lionel Messi, who scored another goal during the match, found himself at the center of a clash with an opposing player.

Tension and controversy on the pitch

In the second half, misunderstandings between players from both teams intensified. According to videos circulating on social media, Lionel Messi clashed with Philadelphia Union player Quinn Sullivan during a stoppage in play. The footage appears to show the Argentine forward striking his opponent in the head with an open hand, sparking heated debate across the football community.

Reports indicate that the referee failed to take timely action during the incident, and no disciplinary sanction was issued on the pitch. The episode, which went unnoticed by the referee, could now form the basis for a special investigation by the MLS Disciplinary Committee. League officials have the right to review match footage and issue a final decision.

Risk of disciplinary sanctions and impact on team plans

If the committee finds signs of violent conduct in Lionel Messi’s actions, the experienced player could receive a financial fine or an official one-match suspension. Penalties for such misconduct off the ball are strict, and the incident could force Miami’s club to alter its tactical plans for upcoming matches.

Losing their captain could be a major setback for Inter Miami in their bid to remain top of the Eastern Conference standings. The club is currently awaiting the official decision with concern. Despite the noise surrounding the situation, the coaching staff is working to adapt the team’s attacking play for the second half of the season.