Lionel Messi faces suspension threat in the United States

·23·Sport
Lionel Messi faces suspension threat in the United States

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi could face an investigation by the MLS Disciplinary Committee. According to GOAL.com, the Argentine star’s questionable action during the intense match against Philadelphia Union could lead to a suspension. This could seriously affect the club’s plans in the race for the league title. Goal.com reports .

In the latest round of the US championship, Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami played out a thrilling 2–2 draw. The fierce challenges and tense moments on the pitch inevitably influenced the course of the game. In particular, Lionel Messi, who scored another goal during the match, found himself at the center of a clash with an opposing player.

Tension and controversy on the pitch

In the second half, misunderstandings between players from both teams intensified. According to videos circulating on social media, Lionel Messi clashed with Philadelphia Union player Quinn Sullivan during a stoppage in play. The footage appears to show the Argentine forward striking his opponent in the head with an open hand, sparking heated debate across the football community.

Reports indicate that the referee failed to take timely action during the incident, and no disciplinary sanction was issued on the pitch. The episode, which went unnoticed by the referee, could now form the basis for a special investigation by the MLS Disciplinary Committee. League officials have the right to review match footage and issue a final decision.

Risk of disciplinary sanctions and impact on team plans

If the committee finds signs of violent conduct in Lionel Messi’s actions, the experienced player could receive a financial fine or an official one-match suspension. Penalties for such misconduct off the ball are strict, and the incident could force Miami’s club to alter its tactical plans for upcoming matches.

Losing their captain could be a major setback for Inter Miami in their bid to remain top of the Eastern Conference standings. The club is currently awaiting the official decision with concern. Despite the noise surrounding the situation, the coaching staff is working to adapt the team’s attacking play for the second half of the season.

Lionel MessiInter MiamiMLSFootballPhiladelphia Union
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Yan Diomande Compared With Yamal: Steve McManaman’s ViewYan Diomande Compared With Yamal: Steve McManaman’s ViewToday, 12:15Lautaro Martínez and Barcelona are reportedly in agreementLautaro Martínez and Barcelona are reportedly in agreementToday, 12:10Juventus transfer market: Jonathan David rejects Hull City offerJuventus transfer market: Jonathan David rejects Hull City offerToday, 11:58Christian Vieri: Ronaldo was unstoppable in trainingChristian Vieri: Ronaldo was unstoppable in trainingToday, 11:31Why La Liga Referees' Explanations Do Not Work at Santiago BernabéuWhy La Liga Referees' Explanations Do Not Work at Santiago BernabéuToday, 11:19Deco discusses Barcelona’s major losses and new plansDeco discusses Barcelona’s major losses and new plansToday, 10:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Real Madrid unveils new away kit: unexpected colors (photo)
Real Madrid unveils new away kit: unexpected colors (photo)