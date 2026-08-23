Former NOC President Sabir Ruziev dies at 73

Sabir Ruziev, a renowned athlete who made a significant contribution to the development of fencing in Uzbekistan, silver medalist of the Moscow 1980 Summer Olympic Games, and former president of the National Olympic Committee, has passed away at the age of 73. This was announced by the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan.

During his athletic career, Sabir Ruziev participated successfully in world championships, winning 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal.

Throughout his many years of service, he made a worthy contribution to the development of fencing in our country. His services to the field of sports were duly recognized, and he was awarded the honorary title of “Honored Athlete of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.