Rolando Romero: "I would even punch my own father for 100 million dollars"

WBA super lightweight world champion Rolando Romero made a sharp statement ahead of his upcoming title fight against Teofimo Lopez. The champion emphasized that there is no room for friendship in the ring, stating that his attitude toward his opponent will change completely as soon as the fight begins.

Romero and Lopez have had a close relationship outside the ring. They know each other well, have grown in their careers in parallel, and have even participated in sparring sessions together.

However, in a fight where the championship belt is on the line, it is clear that for Romero, friendship takes a backseat.

1. Romero: "I will forget our friendship as soon as the bell rings"

Romero openly expressed his position ahead of the fight.

"I would even punch my own father in the face for 100 million dollars. I would do it right now! As soon as the bell rings, I will forget our friendship," said Romero.

The champion's words clearly show the mental state in which he is preparing for the fight.

For him, it is not personal relationships in the ring, the WBA championship belt that comes first.

2. What history connects Romero and Lopez?

The relationship between the future opponents makes this fight even more interesting.

Romero and Lopez know each other well. The professional careers of both boxers have developed during the same era.

They have not only worked in the same sports environment but also have been rivals in sparring sessions.

Therefore, both are well aware of the capabilities of the boxer standing on the other side of the ring.

3. Now a fight for the championship, not friendship

Usually, friendship outside the ring creates a unique atmosphere before a fight. But this time, the situation is different.

The WBA championship belt is at stake.

Information Indicator Fight Rolando Romero — Teofimo Lopez Belt WBA World Championship Weight class Super lightweight Location Las Vegas, USA Fight time Night from August 22 to August 23 Romero status Reigning champion

In this case, for both boxers, a victory could be not just a sports result, but an important step in their careers.

4. Lopez is also ready for the championship

For Teofimo Lopez, this fight is an opportunity to win the championship belt.

Regardless of his personal relationship with Romero, he will enter the ring with the goal of winning.

Therefore, a dual psychological confrontation may also be observed in the fight: friends outside the ring — rivals inside the ring.

5. The most interesting question: will friendship remain in the ring?

After Romero's statement, this will be one of the main topics before the fight.

He openly stated that he would put personal relationships aside when he enters the ring for the championship.

Previous acquaintance and sparring with Lopez add extra intrigue to the fight, as both boxers are aware of their opponent's style and capabilities to some extent.

It is not friendship that will be decided in the ring, but the championship.

Conclusion

The Rolando Romero — Teofimo Lopez fight is not just a simple title bout. The WBA belt is on the line in a clash between the reigning champion and an opponent who knows him well.

Romero has openly stated his readiness to forget friendship as soon as the fight begins.

Now the ring will answer all questions: Will Romero retain the championship belt, or will Lopez, while being his friend, take the championship from him?