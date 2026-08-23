Will Jalolov and Meliqo‘ziyev participate in the Asian Games: When will they enter the ring?

·66·Sport
Will Jalolov and Meliqo‘ziyev participate in the Asian Games: When will they enter the ring?

In recent days, various reports have circulated on social media and sports websites regarding two leading Uzbek boxers — Olympic champion Bakhodir Jalolov and the world-renowned Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyevreturning to amateur boxing.

The reports claimed that these boxers might represent the Uzbekistan national team at the upcoming Summer Asian Games to be held in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan, this September.

«This is not true»: Insider refutes reports

Sports insider Jalol Akhmedov , who closely follows events surrounding Uzbek boxing, issued an official denial regarding this information via his official Telegram channel:

  • Debunked rumors: Bakhodir Jalolov and Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyev will not attend the Summer Asian Games in Japan;

  • Main focus — pro boxing: Both boxers are currently focusing all their attention and training plans solely on their professional ring careers.

Next step in the professional ring: When will the fights take place?

According to sources, the Uzbek boxers are preparing to hold their next important ranking fights in the autumn months:

  • Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyev: The knockout artist competing in the super middleweight division is expected to have his next fight in October ;

  • Bakhodir Jalolov: The undefeated heavyweight giant's next appearance is scheduled for November .

Thus, the leaders of Uzbek boxing will continue their pursuit of world championship titles in professional boxing, leaving the opportunity for young talents of the national team to prove themselves at the Asian Games.

Conclusion

Recent reports about Bakhodir Jalolov and Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyev participating in the Asian Games in Japan have not been confirmed.

According to insider Jalol Akhmedov, neither boxer will participate in the September competition.

Now fans are interested in another question: Who will Jalolov and Meliqo‘ziyev fight when they return to the professional ring?

According to current information, Meliqo‘ziyev's fight can be expected in October, and Jalolov's in November.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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