The new winners of the prestigious individual awards traditionally presented in German football have been announced. According to a comprehensive survey conducted by the famous Kicker magazine among 659 members of the Association of German Sports Journalists, the Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been named Germany's Footballer of the Year.

The English super-striker showed great dominance in the voting process, earning this prestigious recognition for the first time in his career.

Voting results: Kane is peerless, Olise in second place

The results of the survey among journalists are as follows:

«Footballer of the Year» category: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 1st place with 272 votes; Michael Olise (Bayern Munich): 2nd place with 203 votes; Deniz Undav (Stuttgart): 3rd place with 61 votes.

«Manager of the Year» category: The Munich head coach Vincent Kompany was recognized as Germany's Coach of the Season with 314 votes; 2nd place went to Freiburg coach Julian Schuster (87 votes); 3rd place went to Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß (53 votes).



Historical awards and ceremony

These awards have a long history and prestige in German football: