Shomurodov and Fayzullayev in Trabzon: Basaksehir announces starting XI

·53·Sport
Shomurodov and Fayzullayev in Trabzon: Basaksehir announces starting XI

The second round of the Turkish Super Lig features one of the most anticipated matches for Uzbek football fans. The country's renowned giant Trabzonspor will host the ambitious Istanbul side Istanbul Basaksehir on their home turf.

The official team sheet released before the match confirms that Uzbekistan national team leaders — prolific striker Eldor Shomurodov and creative midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev will start the match from the first minute. Including both our compatriots in the starting lineup signals the visitors' attacking intent and their drive for victory.

Istanbul Basaksehir's selection: An Uzbek duo in the attack!

The visitors' coaching staff has selected the following starting XI for the difficult away match in Trabzon:

  • Goalkeeper: Muhammed

  • Defenders: Omer Ali, Emin, Opoku, Operi

  • Midfielders: Kemen, Kaluzinski, Olsen, Bertug

  • Attack and Playmaker: Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Eldor Shomurodov

Trabzonspor's starting XI

The hosts, playing in front of their own fans, also feature a number of strong performers:

  • Starting XI: Onana, Savic, Chiboike, Mustafa, Cabral, Kabasakal, Malinovskyi, Ernest, Salah, Simsir, Onuachu.

Match time and kickoff details

  • Competition: Turkish Super Lig, Matchday 2

  • Match: Trabzonspor — Istanbul Basaksehir

  • Kickoff time: Today, August 23, at 21:00

The duo of Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev will give their all on the pitch to end Basaksehir's winless streak in Trabzon and secure another 3 points this season.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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