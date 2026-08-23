Neftchi defeats Sogdiana to extend lead over Pakhtakor to 6 points

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Neftchi defeats Sogdiana to extend lead over Pakhtakor to 6 points

In the 19th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, the tournament leaders from Fergana, Neftchi hosted the team from Jizzakh, Sogdiana at their home ground. The match, played at the packed Istiqlol Stadium, was dominated by the hosts and ended in a convincing 3-0 victory.

This success further solidified the Fergana side's lead in the title race.

A brace from Marušić and the final touch from Perica

Neftchi took the initiative from the start and created a series of dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal:

  • 23rd minute (1-0): Foreign striker Zoran Marušić finished a quick combination with an accurate shot to open the scoring;

  • 60th minute (2-0): Marušić, who did not ease off in the second half, completed his brace to increase his team's lead;

  • 90+8th minute (3-0): In stoppage time, substitute striker Stipe Perica put the final touch on the match.

68th-minute red card and the league table situation

The second half was unfortunate for the Jizzakh side:

  • Red card: In the 68th minute, substitute Shohjahon Sultonmurodov was sent off for a foul, leaving his team with 10 men;

  • League table: After this victory, Neftchi reached 45 points and extended the gap to their closest pursuer, Pakhtakor, to 6 points. Sogdiana remains in 10th place with 24 points.

Match report and lineups:

  • Super League. 19th round

  • Neftchi — Sogdiana 3-0

  • Goals: Zoran Marušić (23, 60), Stipe Perica (90+8).

  • Red card: Shohjahon Sultonmurodov (68, Sogdiana).

  • Neftchi: Botirali Ergashev, Nurmuhammad Abduganiev, Koffi Kouao (Izzatillo Pulatov, 75), Bojan Ciger (Farrukh Sayfiev, 87), Ibrohimhalil Yuldoshev, Asilbek Jumaev (Muhsinjon Ubaydullaev, 69), Bilolxon Toshmirzaev (Khurshid Giyosov, 69), Vladimir Jovović, Ikrom Alibaev, Alisher Odilov, Zoran Marušić (Stipe Perica, 87).

  • Sogdiana: Milan Mitrović, Zoir Juraboev, Abdulazizxon Abdurashidov (Shohjahon Sultonmurodov, 46), Islom Kobilov, Behruz Jumatov, Jamshid Boltaboev (Zenan Zaimović, 65), Javohir Kahramonov, Ollabergan Karimov, Nodirjon Soibov, Zabihillo Urinboev (Saidakbar Sharipov, 68), Ljupcho Doriev.

With this confident performance, Neftchi once again proved they are the main contenders to secure the title at the end of the season.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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