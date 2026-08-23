Salah and Shomurodov duel: Basaksehir suffers tough defeat in Matchday 2

The central match of the 2nd round of the Turkish Super Lig, which was the focus of Uzbek football fans, has concluded. Istanbul Basaksehir visited the country's renowned giant Trabzonspor and lost 1-2 in a hard-fought battle.

Notably, the leaders of the Uzbekistan national team, Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev started the match in the Istanbul side's starting lineup.

Salah's quick strike and Shomurodov's response

The match started at a high tempo from the very first minutes:

8th minute (1-0): The hosts' star player Mohamed Salah opened the scoring, putting Trabzonspor ahead;

19th minute (1-1): As a result of an active attack by Basaksehir, Eldor Shomurodov won a penalty in the opponent's box and converted from the 11-meter spot to restore parity;

48th minute (2-1): At the beginning of the second half, that same Mohamed Salah completed his brace and became the author of the goal that brought the hosts an important victory.

Match report and lineups:

Super Lig. Matchday 2

Trabzonspor — Basaksehir 2-1

August 23. Papara Park stadium

Goals: Mohamed Salah (8, 48) — Eldor Shomurodov (19, penalty).

Trabzonspor: Onana, Cabral, Nwakaeme, Savic, Eskihellaç, Muçi (Özkacar, 70), Kabasakal, Malinovskyi (Boujouari, 81), Simsir (Saviolo, 70), Salah, Onuachu (Tufan, 87).

Basaksehir: Sengezer, Sahiner (Karbownik, 70), Bayram, Opoku, Opoku, Kemen, Kaluzinski (Brnic, 58), Skov Olsen (Bozok, 79), SHOMURODOV , FAYZULLAYEV (Selke, 58), Bertug (Ergun, 46).

Yellow cards: Kemen (22), Bertug (39), Selke (61), Salah (79), Nwakaeme (83), Ergun (88), Savic (89).

After this victory, Trabzonspor increased their points tally to 4 . Basaksehir, who won in the 1st round, remains with 3 points .