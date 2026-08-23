Salah and Shomurodov duel: Basaksehir suffers tough defeat in Matchday 2

·297·Sport
Salah and Shomurodov duel: Basaksehir suffers tough defeat in Matchday 2

The central match of the 2nd round of the Turkish Super Lig, which was the focus of Uzbek football fans, has concluded. Istanbul Basaksehir visited the country's renowned giant Trabzonspor and lost 1-2 in a hard-fought battle.

Notably, the leaders of the Uzbekistan national team, Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev started the match in the Istanbul side's starting lineup.

Salah's quick strike and Shomurodov's response

The match started at a high tempo from the very first minutes:

  • 8th minute (1-0): The hosts' star player Mohamed Salah opened the scoring, putting Trabzonspor ahead;

  • 19th minute (1-1): As a result of an active attack by Basaksehir, Eldor Shomurodov won a penalty in the opponent's box and converted from the 11-meter spot to restore parity;

  • 48th minute (2-1): At the beginning of the second half, that same Mohamed Salah completed his brace and became the author of the goal that brought the hosts an important victory.

Match report and lineups:

  • Super Lig. Matchday 2

  • Trabzonspor — Basaksehir 2-1

  • August 23. Papara Park stadium

  • Goals: Mohamed Salah (8, 48) — Eldor Shomurodov (19, penalty).

  • Trabzonspor: Onana, Cabral, Nwakaeme, Savic, Eskihellaç, Muçi (Özkacar, 70), Kabasakal, Malinovskyi (Boujouari, 81), Simsir (Saviolo, 70), Salah, Onuachu (Tufan, 87).

  • Basaksehir: Sengezer, Sahiner (Karbownik, 70), Bayram, Opoku, Opoku, Kemen, Kaluzinski (Brnic, 58), Skov Olsen (Bozok, 79), SHOMURODOV, FAYZULLAYEV (Selke, 58), Bertug (Ergun, 46).

  • Yellow cards: Kemen (22), Bertug (39), Selke (61), Salah (79), Nwakaeme (83), Ergun (88), Savic (89).

After this victory, Trabzonspor increased their points tally to 4 . Basaksehir, who won in the 1st round, remains with 3 points .

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Husanov—Guehi Tandem and Maresca’s 'Bomb' Tactics: Major Changes at CityHusanov—Guehi Tandem and Maresca’s 'Bomb' Tactics: Major Changes at CityToday, 13:31Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Today, 13:17“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominance“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominanceToday, 13:09100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City Masterclass100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City MasterclassToday, 13:01Mega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriMega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriToday, 12:58“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truth“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truthToday, 12:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane