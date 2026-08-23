A Big Statement: Neftchi coach reveals the promise made to the governor and the secret to a major victory

In the 19th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, the current champion team from Fergana, Neftchi, hosted Jizzakh's Sogdiana on their home turf and secured a major, convincing 3-0 victory. Thanks to this win, the Fergana side strengthened their lead, moving 6 points clear of their closest pursuer, Pakhtakor. strengthened their lead with a 6-point gap.

At the post-match press conference, the team's head coach, Islom Ismoilov, gave detailed and open answers to journalists' questions.

“This victory is a gift to our governor”: Intensive and fast-paced football analysis

The coach began the press conference with a dedication and expressed his satisfaction with the fast-paced game his players displayed:

Special dedication: “We dedicate this victory to our regional governor, Khayrulla Khayitboyevich, who was awarded an order by our Honorable President yesterday for his selfless work. He is making a huge contribution to the development of Fergana football. The boys kept their promise.”;

One of the best games of the season: “We played intensive and fast football in the first half and the first 20 minutes of the second half. We moved with great speed in the attacking transition phases. Football that fans love is speed. I am satisfied with the game; we left the opponent no chance.”.

How was Sogdiana leader Lyupcho Doriev neutralized?

Regarding the question of how to stop the Macedonian legionnaire, who is the main attacking weapon of the Jizzakh team, Ismoilov revealed the specific tactic:

“We don't assign a man-marker to just one player. But we knew that Sogdiana's game was built mainly around Doriev. Therefore, we ensured that whenever he received the ball, three of our players were immediately around him. Our wing-backs followed the instructions perfectly and completely neutralized Doriev.”, the expert said.

The central battle against Pakhtakor and the injury situation

On the eve of the upcoming high-stakes clash, the coach called the medical situation in the team a “sore point”:

Absence of leaders: Since key players are sidelined, the doctors are working to the maximum to recover them, but it is difficult for them to return to full fitness before the match against Pakhtakor;

Tactics and forced wing attacks: “Actually, I am not a supporter of attacking only from the wings. But many teams defend deep against us with 10 men. To move them out of position, we are forced to deliver crosses from the wings.”.

The meaningful and intense game displayed by Islom Ismoilov's students shows that Neftchi is taking bold steps toward consecutive championships.