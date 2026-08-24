How did Shomurodov and Fayzullayev perform in Trabzon? Ratings revealed

·212·Sport
How did Shomurodov and Fayzullayev perform in Trabzon? Ratings revealed

In the 2nd round of the Turkish Super Lig, Istanbul's Basaksehir lost 1-2 away to Trabzonspor. The leaders of the Uzbekistan national team were in the starting lineup from the first minute of this clash.

World-renowned Flashscore portal published the individual statistical indicators and player ratings of the Uzbek footballers following the match.

Eldor Shomurodov: Goal, 1.14 xG and 6.8 rating

Playing in an attacking midfield position, Shomurodov was one of his team's most active performers:

  • Shots and threat: He took 4 shots on the opponent's goal, with an expected goals (xG) value of 1.14;

  • Passing accuracy: 14 out of 16 passes reached his teammates (88% accuracy);

  • Penalty and second goal: He coolly converted the penalty kick he earned himself;

  • Final rating: The Flashscore portal rated Shomurodov's performance with 6.8 points .

Notably, Eldor, who became the top scorer of the Turkish championship last season, has started the new season with high efficiency — he has scored in both of the first 2 rounds (against Kocaelispor and Trabzonspor), bringing his goal tally to 2.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev's stats: 6.1 rating

Playing creatively in the attacking line, midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev received a 6.1 rating from the portal:

  • Shots: He took 2 shots on the opponent's goal;

  • Ball handling: He touched the ball 28 times during the game;

  • Passing accuracy: He delivered 12 out of 14 passes accurately (86% rate).

Although Basaksehir returned from the away trip without points, the attacking activity and goal-scoring prowess of the Uzbek legionnaires show that they will remain the team's main source of strength throughout the season.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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