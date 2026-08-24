How did Shomurodov and Fayzullayev perform in Trabzon? Ratings revealed

In the 2nd round of the Turkish Super Lig, Istanbul's Basaksehir lost 1-2 away to Trabzonspor. The leaders of the Uzbekistan national team were in the starting lineup from the first minute of this clash.

World-renowned Flashscore portal published the individual statistical indicators and player ratings of the Uzbek footballers following the match.

Eldor Shomurodov: Goal, 1.14 xG and 6.8 rating

Playing in an attacking midfield position, Shomurodov was one of his team's most active performers:

Shots and threat: He took 4 shots on the opponent's goal, with an expected goals ( xG ) value of 1.14;

Passing accuracy: 14 out of 16 passes reached his teammates ( 88% accuracy);

Penalty and second goal: He coolly converted the penalty kick he earned himself;

Final rating: The Flashscore portal rated Shomurodov's performance with 6.8 points .

Notably, Eldor, who became the top scorer of the Turkish championship last season, has started the new season with high efficiency — he has scored in both of the first 2 rounds (against Kocaelispor and Trabzonspor), bringing his goal tally to 2.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev's stats: 6.1 rating

Playing creatively in the attacking line, midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev received a 6.1 rating from the portal:

Shots: He took 2 shots on the opponent's goal;

Ball handling: He touched the ball 28 times during the game;

Passing accuracy: He delivered 12 out of 14 passes accurately (86% rate).

Although Basaksehir returned from the away trip without points, the attacking activity and goal-scoring prowess of the Uzbek legionnaires show that they will remain the team's main source of strength throughout the season.