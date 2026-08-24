“I am pleased with them”: Luis Enrique reveals the secret of the tough comeback against Rennes

In the opening match of the new Ligue 1 season, defending champions PSG faced unexpected pressure at the Roazhon Park against Rennes. Trailing 0-2 after the first 45 minutes, the Parisians secured a resilient 2-2 draw thanks to tactical changes in the second half and the impact of substitutes.

After the match, the Parisian head coach Luis Enrique gave an honest assessment of the complex situations on the pitch in an interview with the club's official website.

“We lost control in the first half”: The coach's candid admission

The Spanish tactician did not hide the intense pressure from the opponent and the team's initial mistakes:

“This game was more difficult than usual. In the first half, situations arose that we couldn't control at all. It was very tough.”, said Enrique.

The Parisian boss emphasized that the explanations during the break and the tactical adjustments made played a crucial role in saving the team from defeat.

“Five players performed their duties perfectly”

Luis Enrique specifically praised the players who came off the bench as the factor that changed the momentum of the game:

The power of the bench: “We tried to make some changes, and I am especially pleased with the five players who came off the bench during the game. All of them performed their duties perfectly.”;

Fan support: “The fans are amazing. No matter how our team plays, they always show us their trust. We thank them and I hope we can play much better in the upcoming matches.”.

Recall that the brace (71st and 82nd minutes) by the new Spanish forward Ferran Torres, who came off the bench in the 46th minute, saved PSG from an inevitable away defeat.