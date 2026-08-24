“I am pleased with them”: Luis Enrique reveals the secret of the tough comeback against Rennes

·30·Sport
“I am pleased with them”: Luis Enrique reveals the secret of the tough comeback against Rennes

In the opening match of the new Ligue 1 season, defending champions PSG faced unexpected pressure at the Roazhon Park against Rennes. Trailing 0-2 after the first 45 minutes, the Parisians secured a resilient 2-2 draw thanks to tactical changes in the second half and the impact of substitutes.

After the match, the Parisian head coach Luis Enrique gave an honest assessment of the complex situations on the pitch in an interview with the club's official website.

“We lost control in the first half”: The coach's candid admission

The Spanish tactician did not hide the intense pressure from the opponent and the team's initial mistakes:

“This game was more difficult than usual. In the first half, situations arose that we couldn't control at all. It was very tough.”, said Enrique.

The Parisian boss emphasized that the explanations during the break and the tactical adjustments made played a crucial role in saving the team from defeat.

“Five players performed their duties perfectly”

Luis Enrique specifically praised the players who came off the bench as the factor that changed the momentum of the game:

  • The power of the bench: “We tried to make some changes, and I am especially pleased with the five players who came off the bench during the game. All of them performed their duties perfectly.”;

  • Fan support: “The fans are amazing. No matter how our team plays, they always show us their trust. We thank them and I hope we can play much better in the upcoming matches.”.

Recall that the brace (71st and 82nd minutes) by the new Spanish forward Ferran Torres, who came off the bench in the 46th minute, saved PSG from an inevitable away defeat.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Today, 13:17“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominance“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominanceToday, 13:09100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City Masterclass100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City MasterclassToday, 13:01Mega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriMega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriToday, 12:58“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truth“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truthToday, 12:32“Exclusion from the 2026 World Cup benefited him”: Gary Neville comments on Cole Palmer’s return“Exclusion from the 2026 World Cup benefited him”: Gary Neville comments on Cole Palmer’s returnToday, 12:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane