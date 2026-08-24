Unexpected Turn at Pakhtakor: Is Artiqxo‘jayev Leaving the Club?

Serious changes may be coming to the Tashkent football club Pakhtakor. Uzbek football expert Alisher Nikimbayev reports that club president Jahongir Artiqxo‘jayev has decided to end his relationship with Pakhtakor.

This news comes at a particularly critical time for the club, with the AFC Champions League Elite opener just three weeks away for the 'Lions'.

1. What were Pakhtakor staff told?

According to Alisher Nikimbayev, Pakhtakor staff have been informed that Jahongir Artiqxo‘jayev has decided to sever ties with the club.

"This was an expected decision, but it is hard to believe that events would unfold so abruptly and suddenly," Nikimbayev noted.

This suggests that changes in club management may have been discussed previously. However, the timing and speed of these developments have caught the football community by surprise.

2. The biggest problem — does Pakhtakor have a Plan B?

The most concerning point in Nikimbayev's report is the uncertainty regarding the club's next steps.

In his opinion, it is currently unclear if Pakhtakor even has a ready Plan B in place.

In other words, if Jahongir Artiqxo‘jayev truly leaves the club, the question of who will manage Pakhtakor and how becomes the priority.

Key question Current status Has Artiqxo‘jayev officially announced his decision? No official confirmation in open sources yet Who will be the new club leader? Unknown Is a management transition plan ready? No clear information Will Pakhtakor participate in the ACL Elite? Participation confirmed

3. Three weeks until the ACL Elite

The most serious aspect of the situation is time.

Pakhtakor is set to compete in the 2026/2027 AFC Champions League Elite, with the first match just three weeks away.

At such a juncture, a sudden change in leadership could impact the team's:

financial plans;

transfer policy;

organizational operations;

season preparation.

Therefore,

the official position of Pakhtakor in the coming days will be crucial for the fans.

4. No official confirmation yet

It is important to note that this news has not yet been officially confirmed.

Nikimbayev himself noted that it is difficult to find an official statement in open sources confirming Jahongir Artiqxo‘jayev's decision to end his relationship with the club.

Therefore, it is appropriate to treat the current information as unofficial news. The main answer will only be known after an official statement from the Pakhtakor management.

Conclusion: A critical three weeks await Pakhtakor

If Jahongir Artiqxo‘jayev's decision to leave the club is officially confirmed, a new chapter in Pakhtakor's history will begin.

However, many questions remain open:

who will be the next club leader, how will the management system change, and to what extent will this process affect their participation in the ACL Elite? For Pakhtakor fans, the most important thing is to receive an official response from the club. As the ACL Elite approaches, the uncertainty surrounding the 'Lions' needs to be resolved quickly.

«Paxtakor» muxlislari uchun eng muhimi — klubdan rasmiy munosabat kutilmoqda. Chunki Elit OCHL startga yaqinlashar ekan, «sherlar» atrofidagi noaniqlikni tezroq bartaraf etish talab etiladi.