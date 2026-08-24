As the summer transfer window approaches its deadline, another record-breaking deal is expected between England's top clubs. Renowned insider and journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports on his website that the reigning champions Manchester Cityare very close to signing Enzo Fernándezfrom London club Chelsea.

The Manchester club plans to finalize this major transfer by the end of this week.

The €140 million demand and Enzo's decision

Amid initial negotiations, financial demands have increased:

Chelsea raised the price: While the 'Blues' previously asked for €120 million for the 2022 World Cup champion, the Londoners' demand has now reached €140 million; Fernández's desire:

The 25-year-old Argentine star is in favor of changing clubs and has fully agreed to join the Manchester side to take on new challenges; Contract status:

Enzo has been playing for Chelsea since January 2023, and his current contract runs until the summer of 2032. Transfermarkt values him at €100 million. Nico González to Newcastle: Transfer chainManchester City

is also working hard on outgoing transfers as part of reshaping their midfield:

González's departure:The 'Cityzens' midfielder

Nico González is expected to leave the team soon; Deal with Newcastle: The player is on the verge of agreeing to personal terms and signing a contract with the 'Magpies'.

This departure will allow City to successfully fund the Enzo Fernández transfer without violating Financial Fair Play rules. Futbolchi «qarg‘alar» bilan shaxsiy shartnoma shartlarini kelishish va bitimni imzolash ostonasida turibdi.

Ushbu ketish «Siti»ga moliyaviy feyr-pley qoidalarini buzmagan holda Enso Fernandes transferini muvaffaqiyatli moliyalashtirish imkonini beradi.