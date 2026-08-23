In the opening round of the new Premier League season, the reigning champions Manchester City played a dramatic and intense match at home against Bournemouth. Excitingly for fans, the talented Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov started the match in the 'Cityzens' lineup and performed a crucial role in the team's defense.

Although the match favored the visitors for a long time, the Mancunians showed true championship character at the end, securing a hard-fought comeback victory (2:1).

A cold shower at the Etihad and pressure until the 85th minute

From the start, the visitors opted for active defense and quick counter-attack tactics:

Opening the scoring: In the 26th minute, Bournemouth player Marcus Tavernier finished a quick combination with a goal, silencing the Etihad stands — 0:1;

The siege and the passing minutes: City attacked with great force, but the Bournemouth defense and goalkeeper kept out all dangerous attempts until the 85th minute.

A comeback in minutes: Winning goals from Guehi and Gvardiol

The fate of the match changed drastically in the last 7 minutes:

85th minute (1:1): After pressure from the flank, central defender Marc Guehi found the net to level the score;

90+2nd minute (2:1): In stoppage time, a precise pass from substitute Rayan Cherkiwas converted by Josko Gvardiol into a goal, securing the winner for Manchester Cityand earning them 3 points.

Match report and lineups:

Manchester City— Bournemouth 2:1

Goals: Marcus Tavernier (26, 0:1), Marc Guehi (85, 1:1), Josko Gvardiol (90+2, 2:1).

Manchester City: Donnarumma, Lewis (Nunes, 57), Khusanov , Dias, Gvardiol, Anderson (Kovacic, 63), Guehi, Foden (Grealish, 82), O'Riley (Cherki, 63), Semenyo, Haaland.

Bournemouth: Petrovic, Truffert, Silva, Hill, Smith, Scott, Cook (Adams, 76), Tavernier, Kluivert (Tetteh, 75), Ryan (Gannon-Downey, 89), Evanilson (Jebbison, 75).

Yellow cards: Evanilson (45+1), Foden (78), Silva (85).

Thus, in the match featuring Abdukodir Khusanov, Manchester City started the new Premier League season with an important and difficult comeback victory.