Barcelona reaches agreement: Julian Alvarez wants to leave his club

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Barcelona reaches agreement: Julian Alvarez wants to leave his club

An unexpected turn is taking place in the final days of the summer transfer window in the Spanish La Liga. Atletico Madrid's central striker Julian Alvarezhas fully agreed on personal terms with Barcelona, with the player demanding permission from the Madrid board to leave, amid details of fan jeering: an analytical article.

Explosion in La Liga: Julian Alvarez agrees terms with Barcelona and demands to leave Atletico!

A major stir has emerged on the eve of the closing of the transfer window in the Spanish championship. According to exclusive information provided by the influential Italian insider Nicolo Schira , the Catalan club Barcelona has reached a full agreement on all clauses of a personal contract with Atletico Madrid's leading forward Julian Alvarez .

The 24-year-old Argentine world champion has firmly decided to move to the Catalan giants and is demanding that the Madrid club's management release him immediately.

The resistance of the 'Colchoneros' and the anger of the fans

This potential transfer has further increased the tension between Madrid and Catalonia:

  • Atletico's position: The Madrid side absolutely does not want to let their main striker go to one of their direct rivals in La Liga;

  • Fan dissatisfaction: After the dramatic 2-2 draw against Villarreal in the 2nd round of La Liga on August 23, Alvarez was met with loud jeers and protests from Atletico fans as he left the pitch;

  • Player pressure: The Argentine goalscorer continues to put pressure on the club's management regarding the transfer due to his cooled relationship with the club.

Major changes in Barcelona's attacking line

If the clubs reach a compromise on the transfer fee, Julian Alvarez will take the position of the main central striker for the Catalans and significantly increaseBarcelona's overall attacking potential.

Negotiations are expected to enter a decisive phase in the final hours of the summer transfer market.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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