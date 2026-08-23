Major sensation in the EPL: Manchester United defeated by a newly promoted side on Matchday 1!

The new English Premier League season delivered an unexpected result right from the opening round. Having returned to the elite from the Championship, Hull City hosted the country's renowned giant,Manchester United, and secured a confident and sensational 2-0 victory.

Despite the Mancunians fielding a number of stars in their starting XI, the hosts effectively decided the fate of the match in the first half.

A cold shower in the first half: Goals from Ajayi and Mendy

Playing with discipline and intensity from the start, the 'Tigers' capitalized on errors in the opponent's defense:

17th minute (1-0): As a result of the hosts' active pressing, Semi Ajayi opened the scoring;

38th minute (2-0): Just before the break, Nobel Mendy found the back of the net againstManchester Unitedfor the second time, extending the hosts' lead.

In the second half, although the Mancunian coaching staff brought on players like Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and Benjamin Šeško from the bench, the Hull City defense remained flawless and held onto the scoreline.

Match report and lineups:

Hull City —Manchester United2-0

Goals: Semi Ajayi (17), Nobel Mendy (38).

Hull City: Solakis, Coyle (Drameh, 71), Ajayi (McNair, 65), Mendy (Herrington, 64), Giles (Targett, 85), Egan, Slater, Crooks, Stroud (Millar, 71), Belloumi, McBurnie.

Manchester United: Lammens, Maguire, Haven, Shaw, Mazraoui (Dalot, 80), Tielemans (Mainoo, 67), Santos (Šeško, 67), Fernandes, Cunha (Lacey, 80), Dorgu (Rashford, 46), Mbeumo.

Bookings: Dorgu (34), Crooks (42), Millar (90+6).

Thus, Manchester United began their new Premier League campaign with a difficult away defeat, leaving their fans worried from the very first round.