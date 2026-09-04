Journalist reveals secret about Messi

Having announced his departure from the Argentina national team, Lionel Messiwas thanked by journalist Veronica Brunati in an emotional article. In it, the journalist revealed how Messi offered her help after her husband, journalist Jorge “El Topo” López, passed away in 2014.

Jorge “El Topo” López died during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when a taxi he was in was struck by a car driven by criminals fleeing the police. His death was a devastating tragedy for Brunati and her children.

Brunati wrote that after the tragedy, Messi invited her to the Joan Gamper training ground. The footballer hugged the journalist and asked her: “What can I do for you, for Agus and Lucia?” he asked.

The fact that Messi remembered the names of her two children made a special impression on Brunati. The journalist said that Messi emphasized once again that he was ready to help her.

Brunati recalled that she did not ask him for financial or other help, but only for him to meet her children:

“Messi said to me: ‘I want to help you. What can I do for them?’ And I said: ‘Lionel Messi be yourself. My children will be happy to see you. They cry a lot. I just want to see them smile again,’ I said,” the journalist wrote.

Brunati emphasized that Messi gave her strength and inspiration to overcome difficult days. According to her, the footballer provided the moral support she needed to travel the world alone with her two children and continue covering the Argentina national team matches.

“Thanks to Messi, my life became better. El Topo’s life, and my children’s lives too. Because Messi is an incomparable joy,” Brunati wrote.

The journalist noted that Messi’s greatest legacy is not just the trophies he has won or the records he has set. The happiness he shares with people, his kindness, and the human support he shows in difficult situations are also of great importance.

At the end of her article, Brunati thanked Messi for everything he has done.