Following the intense, goal-filled clash between Istanbul Başakşehir and Galatasaray (2:3) in the 4th round of the Turkish Süper Lig, the prestigious international sports and statistics portal Flashscore provided official ratings for the players who took to the pitch. Although Uzbekistan national team leaders Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who started the match, played a decisive role in the hosts' attack, the analytical portal recorded their performances with specific scores.

Shomurodov's composure, 4th goal, and a 6.9 rating

The 31-year-old experienced striker played the full 90 minutes against the Istanbul giants and once again demonstrated his skill:

Penalty and goal-scoring result: In the 66th minute, Eldor coolly converted a penalty won by Abbosbek, scoring Başakşehir's first goal of the match;

2nd place in the top scorers' race: This accurate strike was Shomurodov's 4th goal of the current Turkish Süper Lig season. With this tally, the forward has firmly established himself in 2nd place in the league's top scorers' race;

Flashscore rating: Analysts evaluated Shomurodov's duels, team pressing, and important goal throughout the match with a 6.9 score.

Fayzullayev's agility, a penalty earned through injury, and a 6.6 rating

Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who once again earned a spot in the starting lineup for Başakşehir, caused serious trouble for the opposition defense:

Dribbling that baffled defenders: In the 66th minute, Fayzullayev dribbled past two opposing defenders with agile movements and broke into the penalty area, where he was brought down by a rough foul to the face, securing a deserved penalty for the visitors;

Substitution in the 74th minute: Abbosbek, who performed a high volume of defensive work in the match, was substituted in the 74th minute by the coach's decision;

Flashscore rating: The publication's experts deemed his 74 minutes of active play on the pitch worthy of a 6.6rating.

Man of the match and overall season stats

The match analysis revealed several other important aspects and seasonal figures:

Hero of the match — Yunus Akgün: According to Flashscore, Galatasaray striker Yunus Akgün was recognized as the brightest player of the central clash. His productive performance on the pitch was awarded the highest score of 8.2 ;

Shomurodov's 4 goals in 6 matches: Eldor, who has been representing Başakşehir since last summer, has played a total of 6 matches in all competitions this season, scoring 4 goals;

Fayzullayev's stable role: Abbosbek, who has become a regular starter for the team since the new season, has also participated in 6 matches across all tournaments, recording 1 assist.

Do you think the ratings given by Flashscore analysts to Shomurodov (6.9) and Fayzullayev (6.6) were fair? Didn't the Uzbek duo, who scored a goal and created a penalty, deserve even higher marks? Leave your thoughts in the comments!