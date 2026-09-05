Competitive draw in Kokand: Kokand-1912 and Dinamo finish 1-1

Uzbekistan Super LeagueIn the 20th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Kokand-1912 hosted Samarkand's Dinamo. The clash between the hosts, looking to escape the danger zone, and the visitors, aiming to solidify their place in the top ten, was intense and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Nimeli's goal and Radayev's quick response: The drama of the match

The outcome was largely decided by dangerous attacks around the halftime break:

Goal before the break: In the 43rd minute, the hosts' pressure paid off as Egor Kondratyuk delivered a ball that foreign striker Silvanus Nimeli converted to give Kokand the lead.

Radayev's equalizer: The hosts could not hold their lead for long. Early in the second half, in the 51st minute, Artyom Radayev leveled the score following a pass from Dinamo midfielder Tigran Avanesyan.

Intense battle on the pitch: The intensity was reflected in the bookings, with Dinamo's Marko Stanojevic (12') and Jasur Haydarov (35') receiving yellow cards in the first half.

Tactical rotations and crucial points

In the second half, both coaching staffs made several changes to find a winner:

Extensive substitutions: Dinamo made a triple substitution in the 66th minute (Khaydarevich, Khudayberdiyev, Abdullayev), and later brought on experienced Farhod Nasimov and Abdusalomov. The hosts also tried to increase pressure by replacing Kondratyuk, Khasanov, Nimeli, and Akramov.

Dinamo solidifies 9th place: With this draw, the Samarkand side reached 27 points, remaining in 9th place in the standings.

Kokand-1912 climbs to 13th: The vital point allowed Kokand to reach 20 points and move up to 13th place in the table.

In your opinion, who benefited more from this 1-1 draw — Kokand-1912, who missed out on a home win, or Dinamo, who returned from a tough away trip with a point? How do you rate their chances in the final stretch of the Super League? Leave your thoughts in the comments!