Sogdiana thrashes Mashal 5-2 at home

Uzbekistan Super LeagueThe match held in Jizzakh as part of the 20th round provided football fans with a real goal show. Sogdiana hosted Muborak's Mashal at their home stadium and secured a massive and convincing 5-2 victory. A brace from Zabihillo Urinboev and the active performance of the hosts' key players ensured the Jizzakh side earned 3 crucial points and climbed up the league table.

Attacking pressure in the first half and Urinboev's masterclass

The match started with intense pressure from the hosts from the very first minutes:

Quick goal in the 4th minute: In the opening minutes of the match, Zabihillo Urinboev hit the target accurately, putting the Jizzakh side ahead;

Ivanovic extends the lead: By the 33rd minute, foreign player Filip Ivanovic took advantage of a gap in the opponent's defense and made it 2-0;

Urinboev's brace: Shortly after, in the 40th minute, Zabihillo Urinboev scored his second goal of the match, extending the lead to 3-0;

Muborak's response: Mashal launched a quick counter-attack and just a minute later (41st minute) scored a consolation goal through Mahmud Juraboev, ending the half at 3-1.

Second half: Doriyev, Boltaboev and sealing the victory

Sogdiana maintained their initiative after the break:

Final strikes from Doriyev and Boltaboev: In the 51st minute, Ljupcho Doriyev scored the fourth goal, and in the 66th minute, Jamshid Boltaboev beat the opposing goalkeeper once more to make it 5-1;

Murtozaev's consolation goal: Substitute Humoyun Murtozaev scored Mashal's second goal in the 71st minute, setting the final score at 5-2;

Squad rotation and control: With a commanding lead, the Jizzakh coaching staff substituted key players towards the end of the game, giving opportunities to the bench.

League table: Sogdiana rises, Mashal in deep crisis

The result of this match significantly affected the standings of both teams:

Jizzakh club in 10th place: After the brilliant victory, Sogdiana reached 27 points, moving away from the danger zone to 10th place in the standings;

Dangerous bottom spot for Mashal: After 20 rounds, the Muborak club remains at the very bottom with only 4 points, making their survival task in the league even more difficult.

Do you think Sogdiana's 5-2 victory is a sign of the team's full resurgence in the second half of the season? Can Muborak's Mashal find the strength to escape this difficult situation in the remaining rounds? Leave your thoughts in the comments!