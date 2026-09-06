Broken Agreement: Bektemir Melikuziev Launches Open Rebellion Against WBA and Munguia!

The Uzbek professional boxing star and Olympic medalist Bektemir Melikuziev has expressed sharp and uncompromising protest against the latest decisions of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the promotional company Golden Boy Promotions. The Uzbek fighter, who earned the status of official mandatory challenger for the WBA title, openly exposed that the organization's leadership is failing to follow its own rules, while the current champion Jaime Munguia is preparing to fight an unknown opponent who is not even ranked in the top 15, instead of facing him.

“Rules are pushed aside when it comes to us”: An open statement from Bektemir

Bektemir Melikuziev addressed his fans on his Instagram page, stating that his patience has run out:

12 fights and 4 qualifying successes: Our compatriot reminded everyone that he has stepped into the ring 12 times under the WBA banner, won 4 eliminator fights, and reached the mandatory challenger status through years of hard work;

The request to step aside for Munguia and the promise: “The WBA and Golden Boy promised me that my next fight would definitely be for the championship. They asked me to step aside for Jaime Munguia, saying my next fight would be for the title. Now, when it is our turn, the rules are being pushed aside again,” the boxer wrote bitterly;

Choosing an unranked opponent: The fact that Munguia's next fight is being planned against American Kevin Newman, who is not even in the top 15 of the WBA rankings, has caused justified objections from the official challenger.

Promoter maneuvers: Why was the “Mexico vs. The World” plan broken?

This championship fight was supposed to be one of the biggest boxing nights of the autumn:

A collapsed agreement: According to initial plans, Melikuziev was scheduled to face Jaime Munguia for the WBA belt at a boxing show under the banner of “Mexico vs. The World”;

The Resendiz factor and the change of plans: Because Munguia defended his official title against Armando Resendiz in May, promoters took advantage of the situation to choose an easier and safer interim fight for Munguia;

How long do we have to wait?: As a result of this policy, the true mandatory challenger Bektemir Melikuziev is once again being kept away from a championship opportunity for an indefinite period.

“It would have been the highlight of the Canelo vs. Mbilli night”: Bektemir's firm demand

In our compatriot's opinion, a clash with Munguia is the most logical and entertaining solution for modern boxing:

Clash of aggressive styles: Since both Munguia and Melikuziev display uncompromising, active, and aggressive boxing in the ring, this clash is bound to become a fiery fight that fans will not forget for a long time;

The ideal pair for grand nights: Bektemir noted that this bout could become the main event on the Canelo vs. Mbilli card or any other mega-show as a true rivalry between the Uzbek and Mexican boxing schools;

“Now it's my turn”: “I respect every boxer, but now it is my turn. Through my hard work, I fully deserve this opportunity,” the Uzbek warrior concluded.

In your opinion, why are the WBA organization and the promoters of Bektemir Melikuziev's artificially delaying the rightful championship fight — is the Munguia team afraid of Bektemir's powerful punch? If this fight is organized, can Bektemir defeat the Mexican champion? Leave your thoughts in the comments!