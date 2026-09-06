“We didn't deserve to lose!”: Frank Lampard stunned after defeat to City

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“We didn't deserve to lose!”: Frank Lampard stunned after defeat to City

In the 3rd round of the English Premier League, the reigning champions Manchester Cityfaced Coventry, who showed true character on the pitch but suffered a painful 0-1 defeat. The manager of the team, a newly promoted debutant, the legendary Frank Lampard, did not hide his satisfaction with his players' courage and composed performance against a strong opponent despite the loss. However, having lost three consecutive matches without a single point, the team has dropped to the very bottom of the league table.

“We fully deserved a point”: Lampard’s painful statement

In an interview with the BBC, the Coventry manager spoke painfully about the unfair result in the match against a top opponent:

  • A performance that didn't deserve a loss to City: “We absolutely did not deserve to lose against City. My team grew into the game and played with more confidence as time went on,” said Lampard;

  • Hard work and opponent's threat: “Of course, the opponent had dangerous moments too, but our players put in a massive amount of hard work in both defense and attack;”

  • The pain of lost points: “I am very disappointed right now because we didn't get the result we fully deserved on the pitch — at least one point.”

The debutant's composure and City's solitary goal

The clash against Pep Guardiola's stars was much more intense than expected in terms of on-field battles:

  • Confident and fearless football: Frank Lampard’s players, without fearing the opponent's world-class stars, organized disciplined defense and sharp counter-attacks;

  • The final word of quality: Manchester Citystruggled to convert their dominance into goals, but managed to secure a narrow 0-1 victory by clinical finishing of one of the few chances created.

0 points in 3 rounds: Anxiety at the 20th position

In terms of results, Coventry has fallen into a very difficult situation at the start of the season:

  • 3 consecutive defeats: The debutant club lost all three opening Premier League matches and became the team with the most unfortunate start in the competition;

  • Among the outsiders: Lampard's team, which has yet to earn a single point, occupies the very bottom — 20th place — in the league table based on goal difference;

  • A testing season for Lampard: Experts emphasize that despite Coventry playing quality football, good performance alone is not enough to get points in the elite division, and praise without results could drag the team into the whirlpool of relegation.

Do you think Frank Lampard can keep Coventry in the Premier League, or is 0 points from 3 rounds a sign of the club returning to the Championship? Does the debutant's performance against City give fans hope? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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