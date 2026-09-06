Postecoglou reveals the Ronaldo phenomenon: The road to 1000 goals and iron motivation

·28·Sport
Postecoglou reveals the Ronaldo phenomenon: The road to 1000 goals and iron motivation

Ange Postecoglou, head coach of the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, spoke about his experience working with the world football legend and top scorer of the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo in an open and inspiring statement. In an interview with the prestigious ESPN, the experienced tactician shared the secrets of managing world-class stars, emphasizing that it is much easier to get along with truly great athletes than with players who merely consider themselves 'stars'. The coach also praised the inner drive that is leading Ronaldo toward the unprecedented milestone of 1000 career goals.

“Greatness means relentless work”: A psychological analysis from Postecoglou

Postecoglou revealed interesting truths about the character of great players and their relationship with the coach:

  • Geniuses with the same qualities: “I have been fortunate to work with many great players throughout my career. Regardless of their personality or character, they all share the same unique qualities,” says the coach.

  • The difference from those who think they are stars: “People often ask me, ‘How do you work with such stars?’ As one former coach once said, sometimes it is much easier to work with truly great players than with those who think they are great.”

  • Iron discipline and hard work: The coach noted that true leaders always make the right decisions, work the hardest in training, and are not a headache for the coach, but rather the main support on the pitch.

The historic march toward 1000 goals and an undying fire

Cristiano Ronaldo’s phenomenal longevity on the professional field is tied to his internal hunger:

  • Undying motivation: “All these traits are clearly visible in Ronaldo. He still possesses immense, incredibly strong motivation, and he has very clear, firm goals ahead of him,” the Al-Nassr manager emphasized.

  • Unbelievable achievement: The coach touched upon the Portuguese star's approach to the goal of scoring 1000 official career goals, noting that this result would be one of the greatest peaks in football history.

The final stage of his career: Will this be Ronaldo's last season?

Discussions surrounding the future of the Portuguese forward are heating up:

  • Approaching farewell: Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has turned 40, openly stated that the upcoming season could be the last of his career.

  • Valuing every minute: Experts note that Postecoglou and the Al-Nassr team are trying to make the most of every game Ronaldo plays and create the most favorable conditions for him to conquer the historic 1000-goal milestone.

Do you think Ange Postecoglou is right in his assessment of Ronaldo's character and discipline? Will Cristiano manage to reach the 1000 official goal mark before hanging up his boots? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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