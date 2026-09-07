Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha keeps a clean sheet in his Chilean league debut

·39·Sport
Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha keeps a clean sheet in his Chilean league debut

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, known for his brilliant performances for the Cape Verde national team at the World Cup, immediately drew attention with his reliable play in his debut for the Chilean club Colo-Colo. According to Goal.com, the 40-year-old shot-stopper kept a clean sheet in the match against Huachipato in the Chilean top division, contributing significantly to his team's lead in the league table. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Although the match at the Estadio Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepción ended in a goalless draw, this result did not damage the position of Colo-Colo, nicknamed Los Albos. This game was the first official test for the 40-year-old in the Chilean championship. Having previously kept a clean sheet in the domestic cup, the experienced goalkeeper has now reached 180 minutes of total clean-sheet time thanks to his composed performance.

Confidence on the pitch and fan applause

During the match, nearly 20,000 spectators welcomed the veteran goalkeeper with applause. Wearing his traditional yellow kit, reminiscent of his World Cup performances, Vozinha displayed great composure and discipline in the penalty area. Although he made a minor error at the end of the first half, an offside call by the linesman eased the situation, and the team escaped danger.

The reliable performance throughout the match caused thousands of traveling fans to stand and applaud several times. Such successful actions on the pitch gave the coaching staff led by Fernando Ortiz peace of mind regarding the safety of the goal.

A bold step towards the championship

After this draw, Colo-Colo maintained a clear lead in the league table with 53 points. Fernando Ortiz's charges are 14 points ahead of their closest pursuers, Universidad Católica and Universidad de Chile. Despite both chasing teams winning over the weekend, Los Albos remain in full control of their destiny in the title race.

Although the team failed to capitalize on many opportunities in front of the opponent's goal, the defensive discipline and Vozinha's reliable performance allow the coach to make the right choices regarding the starting lineup. As the season nears its end, the experienced goalkeeper's skill is expected to be a key factor in securing the team's qualification for the 2027 Copa Libertadores.

VozinhaColo-ColoChilean Primera DivisiónFootballTransfer
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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