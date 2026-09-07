“Page — a completely different level!”: Bogdan Guskov analyzes Nursulton Ruziboev’s defeat

A famous MMA fighter from Uzbekistan, who stepped into the octagon for the third most important fight of the UFC Fight Night 287 tournament held in Paris, France, Nursulton Ruziboev unexpectedly tasted defeat. In a tense 3-round clash against the experienced 39-year-old English star Michael “Venom” Page, the British fighter emerged victorious by a unanimous decision. While this unexpected result sparked heated debates among fans, another of our representatives in the UFC, Bogdan Guskov, gave an objective assessment of Nursulton’s performance and Page’s skill.

Tough confrontation in Paris: A loss on points

One of the main fights at UFC Fight Night 287 took place under intense pressure:

A 15-minute test against “Venom”: Nursulton Ruziboev fought for three full rounds against Michael Page, a former Bellator star known for having one of the most dangerous and unconventional striking styles in the world;

Unanimous decision: The English athlete, who masterfully controlled the distance and held the advantage in the number of significant strikes, took the victory according to the judges' scorecards;

Fan discussion: For the Uzbek fighter, this is his second defeat in the UFC, and various opinions regarding the fight scenario and Nursulton’s tactics are being voiced on social media.

“You can’t feel his age at all”: Bogdan Guskov on Page’s level

UFC light heavyweight fighter Bogdan Guskov highly praised his opponent’s caliber:

A unique school: “Michael Page is a completely different level, a fighter with his own unique style,” Guskov emphasized;

Dynamics like 10 years ago: According to Bogdan, despite being 39 years old, there are no signs of aging in the English fighter; his speed and movement dynamics remain exactly as they were 10 years ago;

Preparation and experience: Guskov acknowledged that while Page may have lost some of the reckless risk-taking typical of youth, his composure and ability to read the ring are at the highest possible level.

“The first round was great”: What was missing for Nursulton?

Guskov touched upon our compatriot’s actions in the octagon and the significance of this fight:

Successful start: In Guskov’s opinion, Nursulton started the fight very well and managed to put up a worthy resistance in the first round, successfully executing his game plan;

Losing the script: “The first round was great, but then Page managed to implement his plans and dictate the fight scenario he wanted,” the athlete clarified;

Defeat — a school of hardening: Responding to criticism on social media, Bogdan encouraged Nursulton: “As they said in the comments, it was indeed a tough fight for Ruziboev, but it is exactly these kinds of fights that harden a person and a fighter.”

In your opinion, Nursulton Ruziboev’smain mistake in the fight against Michael Page: did he use ground-game opportunities too little, or could he not adapt to the opponent’s unconventional distance? As Bogdan Guskov said, can this defeat be a strong lesson for Ruziboev’s future in the UFC? Leave your thoughts in the comments!