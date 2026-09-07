Isar Aerospace successfully launches satellites into orbit

A significant historical event has occurred in the European private space industry. The German company Isar Aerospace has successfully delivered a payload into low Earth orbit using its Spectrum rocket. This success signals that a viable alternative to global competitors like SpaceX is emerging in the European space market, according to Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, the historic flight took place from the Andøya Spaceport in Norway as part of the «Onward and Upward» mission. This was the company's second test flight, during which all critical phases were completed as planned. The rocket successfully passed the zone of maximum aerodynamic pressure, performed stage separation, ignited the second-stage engine, and reached the target orbit.

Orbital maneuver and five CubeSat units

After successfully reaching orbit, the Spectrum rocket performed a specific maneuver. It then successfully deployed five CubeSat satellites and a critical technological experiment into space. Specialists have managed to establish stable communication with the initial units, while the status of the remaining satellites is being checked step by step.

The payloads launched into space as part of this mission included the following scientific and technological devices:

CyBEEsat scientific apparatus

TriSat-S satellite

Platform 6 technology module

FramSat-1 device

SpaceTeamSat1 space debut

A new era for European astronautics

This success marks a turning point in the history of European commercial astronautics. Isar Aerospace is recognized as the first private commercial space company in Europe to be established with private funding and to independently deliver satellites into orbit using its own rocket.

It is worth noting that this flight was of particular importance for the Spectrum launch vehicle. The company's previous first attempt ended in failure, but the team managed to analyze all errors and rectify technical shortcomings in a short period of time.

Currently, private initiatives and reusable technologies hold a primary position in the global space market. This achievement by Isar Aerospace is considered a strategic step toward expanding the independent space access capabilities of European Union countries.