Xiaomi introduces the Mijia Smart Fish Tank 2 Pro

Xiaomi has expanded its ecosystem of smart devices by launching the new generation Mijia Smart Fish Tank 2 Pro. With a 31-liter capacity, this device stands out for its advanced features that automate fish care and maintain constant monitoring of the aquatic environment. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new product is offered in the Chinese market at a price of 649 yuan. The overall dimensions of the device are 505×292×334 mm, and the reservoir is made of high-quality ultra-clear glass. The special design of the aquarium lid prevents fish from jumping out.

Advanced filtration and automated control

One of the main innovations of the device is an improved filtration system that separates dry and wet zones. Water passes sequentially through multi-stage filter materials, while the U-shaped biochemical cartridge channel significantly extends the contact time of the water with the bacterial filler.

The multi-layer filter effectively traps waste and food residues. Additionally, a rapid water drainage system helps remove contaminants in a short time. The pump is equipped with a high-efficiency brushless motor, ceramic shafts, and additional noise insulation, ensuring very quiet operation.

Smart features and display

The aquarium lid is equipped with a 1.47-inch color screen and a transparent window, which constantly displays the water temperature and the current status of the system. The lighting system consists of full-color RGB LEDs with adjustable brightness and color.

The device's capabilities include:

Remote control of water flow and pump speed via the Mi Home app;

Feeding fish according to a set schedule using the built-in automatic feeder;

System control with the help of the Xiao Ai voice assistant;

Automatic selection of lighting and filtration parameters based on the type and number of fish.

Users can monitor temperature changes in the aquarium via the Mi Home app and receive timely alerts about any system malfunctions. This significantly simplifies the maintenance process, even for beginner aquarists.