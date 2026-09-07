“No Gold Means Disgrace!”: Alarm Bells Ring in Kazakhstan Boxing

An alarming statement has emerged, causing a major stir and sparking serious debate within the world of Kazakhstan boxing. Renowned sports expert and former boxer Aydar Sharibayev spoke openly about the current state of the national team, warning that the squad faces a true failure in upcoming major international competitions. He emphasized that the team is in a deep crisis: low competitiveness, a limited talent pool, and decisions based on autocracy could cause Kazakh boxing to lose its standing on the world stage, especially when competing against strong neighbors.

“Our neighbors aren't standing still”: Lack of depth and opponents’ “homework”

In a post on his page, Aydar Sharibayev listed the national team's weakest points one by one:

Need 5 fighters per weight class: According to the expert, currently in Kazakhstan there is only one, or at most two or three, reliable boxers in each weight category. However, according to modern boxing requirements, there must be at least five high-level, interchangeable, and competitive fighters in each weight class to achieve top results;

Tactical preparation of neighbors: “Our neighbors and other rivals are not standing still. They are all doing their ‘homework’ thoroughly against our boxers and preparing tactically,” noted Sharibayev (experts are clearly referring to the dominant Uzbekistan boxing school here);

The mistake of clinging only to No. 1s: He noted that the practice of dragging only the first-ranked athletes to all competitions is wrong, and that second and third-ranked young athletes must also be given regular opportunities and international experience.

A call against autocracy: “A bad system is better than no system”

The expert also sharply criticized the management of the national team and the approach of the coaching staff:

Putting an end to individual decisions: The expert emphasized that all responsibility in the national team should not fall solely on the head coach, and decisions should be made in consultation with the entire coaching staff and experienced specialists in the country, rather than by one person;

“Get a grip before you lose your mind”: “Being upset or complaining after we returned without gold at the Olympics is not the way. If we don’t win a single gold tomorrow, that will be a real disgrace,” he warned;

The danger of a lack of system: Recalling a German proverb, Sharibayev concluded: “Even a bad system is better than no system. What we need most right now is a system, a system, and another system. Only with a system will there be consistent victories.”

Before the Asian Games in Japan: Nasanov’s team under great pressure

The fact that this critical statement was made on the eve of the year's most important sporting event makes the situation even more tense:

Start of the Asian Games: The boxing competitions of the Asian Games will be held from September 21 to October 2 in Nishio, Japan;

Training camp across the ocean and trip to Tokyo: The Kazakhstan national team, led by head coach Nurjan Nasanov, has completed an intensive training camp in Los Angeles (USA) and is conducting the final stage of preparation directly in Japan;

The roster is kept secret: The official roster for the men's bouts has not yet been announced, fueling intrigue among fans and experts.

In your opinion, how justified are Aydar Sharibayev's concerns about the Kazakhstan boxing system? Will our neighbors be able to provide worthy competition against the power of Uzbekistan's boxers at the Asian Games in Japan, or will the dominance in the ring remain entirely with our boxers? Leave your thoughts in the comments!