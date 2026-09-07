Xiaomi 18 Pro Launch Approaches: New Snapdragon and Lofic Camera

·26·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Pro Launch Approaches: New Snapdragon and Lofic Camera

Official pre-orders for the Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone series, expected to be unveiled in September, have begun at offline retail stores. According to ixbt.com, these flagship devices are expected to make a significant impact on the mobile technology market, as they will be equipped with the most advanced hardware and next-generation processors. This is reported by news source.

New records for Qualcomm processors

One of the key events in the smartphone market is the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, which will take place on September 23rd. At this event, two powerful chips belonging to the 2026 next-generation processor lineup are expected to be unveiled: the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 (SM8950) and the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Ultra / Extreme Gen 6 (SM8975).

It is reported that both processors will be manufactured based on TSMC's advanced 2nm technological process. Most notably, the top-tier version of the series is expected to exceed the 5 GHz frequency threshold for the first time in the history of mobile chips.

Advanced Lofic camera technology

The smartphone's photographic capabilities will also be significantly improved. According to leaked information, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max model will be equipped with a 200-megapixel main camera featuring a large sensor and modern Lofic technology.

The device will also include a large-sensor 200-megapixel telephoto module capable of macro photography, as well as a high-quality wide-angle lens. The standard Xiaomi 18 Pro model may also receive a similar dual 200-megapixel camera system, although it is expected that its main sensor will not utilize Lofic technology.

Such high-tech solutions are generating great interest among smartphone enthusiasts. The fact that pre-orders are already open at offline retail points demonstrates the high demand from users for this flagship.

As a reminder, Xiaomi's September launch is expected to set the main trends for the mobile industry for the coming year. The combination of next-generation processors and advanced cameras is certain to further intensify market competition.

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