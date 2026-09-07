Could Michael Page, who defeated Nursulton Ruziboev, be cut from the UFC?

The famous 39-year-old English fighter and former Bellator champion Michael "Venom" Page (26-3) spent Saturday night facing our compatriot Nursulton Ruziboev securing a decision victory in what was the final fight of his current UFC contract. Despite winning his fifth fight in six appearances within the world's premier league, the veteran athlete expressed serious concerns that his performance was too dull and that UFC management might not renew his contract.

Victory over Ruziboev and the end of the UFC contract

The English star's performance in the octagon resulted in both success and uncertainty:

Final fight of the contract: Nursulton Ruziboevwas the final opponent under Page's current agreement with the organization;

Victory by judges' decision: In a full-distance bout, the English fighter prevailed according to the judges' scorecards, adding to his record with 5 wins in 6 promotional appearances;

Lack of entertainment value: The lack of intense knockouts and highlight-reel moments expected by fans could negatively impact the organization's decision on a new deal.

“I didn’t fight with everything I had”: Page’s self-criticism

In a post-fight interview, the fighter openly admitted his mistakes in the octagon:

Lack of fatigue as a sign of low effort: “I feel great, which might mean I didn’t push myself to the limit, and the results reflect that,” said Page;

Excessive caution and lack of risk: The fighter noted that he felt restrained, striving for overly clean and precise movements, and admitted that risk-taking was missing from the fight;

Opponents' "survival": He believes that while no opponent can match his technical skill, his failure to increase the pace allows many to survive without being knocked out.

The need to change style to stay in the league

It is no secret that UFC President Dana White and league officials prioritize entertainment:

The league's strict requirement: The UFC values not just pragmatic wins by points, but exciting shows that get fans on their feet;

Age and the intrigue of a new deal: The high salary of a 39-year-old veteran combined with an inability to captivate the audience could be a barrier to a new agreement;

Commitment to more active fighting: Page clearly understands that he needs to fundamentally change this situation, take more risks, and fight more aggressively in the octagon.

In your opinion, what was missing for our compatriot in the fight between Michael Page and Nursulton Ruziboev Will the UFC sign a new contract with the 39-year-old English fighter, or will they let him leave the organization due to his boring fighting style? Leave your thoughts in the comments!