Fuel prices rose again in Uzbekistan

·65·Economy
Fuel prices rose again in Uzbekistan

According to the State Statistics Committee, inflation in Uzbekistan made up 0.2 percent in August. Annual inflation stood at 6.2 percent. During the month, food products increased by 0.4 percent, non-food products by 0.2 percent, and service prices by 0.1 percent.

The highest inflation was recorded in Tashkent city. Prices in the capital rose by 0.3 percent in August, and by 6.8 percent annually.

Among basic food products, the price of carrots increased by 9.2 percent, onions by 6.2 percent, rice by 2.2 percent, eggs by 0.8 percent, and meat by 0.7 percent. Tomato prices went up by 1.1 percent, and cucumbers by 1.5 percent.

The growth in fuel prices also continued. Depending on the brand, car gasoline became up to 6.7 percent more expensive over the month. While the average growth made up 1.9 percent, annual gasoline prices increased by 20.2 percent.

Propane prices rose by 5.8 percent in August. Over the year, this fuel became 41.4 percent more expensive.

The rise in fuel prices also affected the cost of transport services. Aviation service prices increased by up to 1.7 percent, while road transport passenger services rose by 0.6 percent.

In the final part of August, rental fees also went up. The Statistics Committee's report noted that residential rent increased in price by 0.4 percent.

Additionally, an increase in medicine prices was observed once again. In August, they became 0.2 percent more expensive.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Dollar exchange rate expected to drop on September 8Dollar exchange rate expected to drop on September 8Today, 11:04Proceeds from property sold at auctions are directed to the state budgetProceeds from property sold at auctions are directed to the state budget05.09, 18:42Certain debts incurred before January 1, 2026 will be written off...Certain debts incurred before January 1, 2026 will be written off...05.09, 11:36Exchange rates for September 7 announcedExchange rates for September 7 announced04.09, 17:59Foreign exchange rates for September 5 have been announcedForeign exchange rates for September 5 have been announced04.09, 11:10«Where did 314 trillion sums go?»: The President on the drastic difference in poverty reduction«Where did 314 trillion sums go?»: The President on the drastic difference in poverty reduction04.09, 09:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for September 2 have been announced
Exchange rates for September 2 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for September 5 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for September 5 have been announced
US dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on September 2
US dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on September 2
Exchange rates for August 13 announced
Exchange rates for August 13 announced
Exchange rates for September 7 announced
Exchange rates for September 7 announced
Exchange rates for August 27 announced
Exchange rates for August 27 announced
US dollar exchange rate expected to rise on August 27
US dollar exchange rate expected to rise on August 27
Exchange rates for August 26 announced
Exchange rates for August 26 announced