Fuel prices rose again in Uzbekistan

According to the State Statistics Committee, inflation in Uzbekistan made up 0.2 percent in August. Annual inflation stood at 6.2 percent. During the month, food products increased by 0.4 percent, non-food products by 0.2 percent, and service prices by 0.1 percent.

The highest inflation was recorded in Tashkent city. Prices in the capital rose by 0.3 percent in August, and by 6.8 percent annually.

Among basic food products, the price of carrots increased by 9.2 percent, onions by 6.2 percent, rice by 2.2 percent, eggs by 0.8 percent, and meat by 0.7 percent. Tomato prices went up by 1.1 percent, and cucumbers by 1.5 percent.

The growth in fuel prices also continued. Depending on the brand, car gasoline became up to 6.7 percent more expensive over the month. While the average growth made up 1.9 percent, annual gasoline prices increased by 20.2 percent.

Propane prices rose by 5.8 percent in August. Over the year, this fuel became 41.4 percent more expensive.

The rise in fuel prices also affected the cost of transport services. Aviation service prices increased by up to 1.7 percent, while road transport passenger services rose by 0.6 percent.

In the final part of August, rental fees also went up. The Statistics Committee's report noted that residential rent increased in price by 0.4 percent.

Additionally, an increase in medicine prices was observed once again. In August, they became 0.2 percent more expensive.