India Plans Phased Removal of Chinese Equipment from Telecommunications Networks

The Indian government is considering a plan to systematically replace Chinese-made telecommunications equipment in the country's mobile networks to ensure national security. As reported by Ixbt.com, the Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed the Ministry of Communications to determine the extent of equipment from Huawei, ZTE, and other Chinese manufacturers used by major domestic operators, and to estimate the costs of dismantling and replacing them. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The issue concerns equipment installed before the implementation of the 'Trusted Sources' policy in 2021. Under this rule, new purchases must only be made through certified suppliers. While Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung are on this list, Huawei and ZTE have not received such certification. According to analysis, Reliance Jio does not use Chinese equipment, but such hardware is present in the networks of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and state-owned BSNL.

Financial Burden and Network Costs

According to initial industry estimates, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea alone could spend up to $3 billion to replace hardware and software. It remains unclear who will finance this massive replacement process.

Telecommunications operators are already facing high costs associated with developing 5G networks, laying fiber-optic lines, and modernizing infrastructure. Additional financial burdens could significantly slow down the pace of new network deployment and increase service costs.

Global Experience and Next Steps

Similar restrictions and bans have already been successfully implemented in the US and several European countries, including the UK and Germany. This indicates that India's policy in this area aligns with global security trends.

The Indian government has not yet made a final decision on this large-scale plan. Officials are carefully studying the potential economic consequences and technical challenges.