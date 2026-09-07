Cristiano Ronaldo's potential future in Hollywood discussed

Experts are weighing in on the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, trying his hand in the Hollywood film industry after his football career. Speculation about the future of the 41-year-old Portuguese star is a hot topic in the football world, as reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has not ruled out the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo transitioning to the big screen. He believes that as one of the most famous people in the world, the athlete has the right to choose any path, and his financial standing allows him to pursue any new project purely for enjoyment.

Global brand and prospects in the film world

Cristiano Ronaldo is not only a football legend but also a massive commercial figure who has turned his name into a global brand. His billions of followers on social media, including Instagram and YouTube, demonstrate his global influence. The player himself has admitted that the end of his career is approaching and he already owns several successful business ventures.

Hislop noted that it is not unlikely for Ronaldo to head to Los Angeles and try his luck in blockbuster films. The expert jokingly suggested that the Portuguese forward could even appear as a sidekick to renowned actor Vinnie Jones in Hollywood.

Opinions of former teammates

Vinnie Jones successfully transitioned to the film world after his football career, appearing in over 90 film and television projects, including 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' and 'Snatch'. His path serves as an example for many athletes.

Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Mikael Silvestre also emphasized in an interview with GOAL that the opportunities for the Portuguese forward are limitless. According to him, whatever field Cristiano chooses or whatever investment he makes, he is capable of achieving success in all of them.