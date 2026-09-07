Huawei unveils new Kirin 9050 Pro chip

·4·Technology
Huawei unveils new Kirin 9050 Pro chip

Alongside the Mate XT 2 foldable smartphone, Huawei has officially unveiled its latest flagship mobile processor, the Kirin 9050 Pro. This high-performance platform marks a significant step in the mobile device market, distinguished by its advanced architecture and improved computing capabilities, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, the development of the new chipset focused primarily on the LogicFolding architecture and the new Linxi processor block. Thanks to these solutions, overall performance has increased by 42 percent compared to previous generation models.

Technical specifications and graphics capabilities

According to the provided data, the single-core performance of the Kirin 9050 Pro processor has increased by 24 percent, while multi-core performance has surged by 52 percent. The synergy between software and hardware adapts core operations to specific workloads, ensuring both high speed and energy efficiency.

Significant changes have also been made to graphics capabilities; the device is equipped with a new generation Maleoon graphics subsystem that supports hardware-level ray tracing. Due to additional computing blocks and doubled cache memory, rendering speed has reportedly jumped by 142 percent.

Artificial intelligence and communication technologies

In line with modern trends, the chip is equipped with the Da Vinci NPU architecture designed for AI tasks. This neural processor, with a total capacity of 30 billion parameters, allows for running multimodal MoE models directly on the device.

The platform also features a new Balong modem that incorporates both satellite and terrestrial communication architecture. This communication tool guarantees seamless connectivity even in the most remote areas.

To ensure stable operation, a multi-channel heat dissipation system and modern mobile security mechanisms have been added. All these features make the Kirin 9050 Pro one of the most advanced developments in the mobile industry.

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