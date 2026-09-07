Xiaomi introduces the new Smart Switch 2 smart wall switch

·26·Technology
Xiaomi introduces the new Smart Switch 2 smart wall switch

Xiaomi has launched the new Smart Switch 2 in the Chinese market, a device that can be easily installed even in older homes with existing wiring. According to Ixbt.com, the device is attracting attention for its technical capabilities and universal features, with prices starting at 69 yuan. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

The new smart device is available to customers via the Xiaomi Mall and Xiaomi Youpin crowdfunding platforms. To meet various user needs, the manufacturer has released the model in one, two, and three-button versions, all compatible with standard 86-type wall boxes.

Technical specifications and safety

One of the device's main advantages is that it can be installed regardless of whether a neutral wire is present in the home. The Smart Switch 2 automatically detects the electrical network configuration and switches to the appropriate operating mode, providing great convenience for residents of older buildings.

Safety has also been given special attention, with the housing made of V-0 fire-resistant polycarbonate capable of withstanding temperatures of 850 degrees. Additionally, the relay is rated for one million cycles, and the use of special technology during zero-crossing voltage switching significantly reduces the load on the contacts.

Role in the smart home system

The Smart Switch 2 model supports Mesh 2.0 technology. As a result, the device's response speed has increased by 50 percent compared to the previous generation, and network operations are performed 80 percent faster.

Users can assign various actions to single presses, double presses, and long presses of the buttons via the Mi Home app. If necessary, it is also possible to turn the switch into a full-fledged wireless remote control for other smart home devices.

The electrical circuit has been specially optimized to reduce flickering of low-power LED lamps when turned off. The 11 mm thick panel made of organic glass gives it a modern and aesthetic appearance.

XiaomiSmart Switch 2Smart HomeMi HomeTechnology
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