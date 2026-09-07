Hot water supply to be temporarily suspended in 3 districts of Tashkent

·2·Society
Hot water supply to be temporarily suspended in 3 districts of Tashkent

Hot water supply to certain addresses in Mirzo Ulugbek, Shaykhontohur, and Yashnabad districts of Tashkent will be temporarily suspended. This was reported by "Veolia Energy Tashkent".

In Mirzo Ulugbek district, hot water supply will be suspended on September 7–11 in the "Uygonish" mahalla, some houses in the TTZ-2 housing estate, as well as kindergartens No. 512 and No. 80.

In Shaykhontohur district, there will be no hot water on September 7–9 at house No. 1 on Uchlogli street in the "Samarqand Darvoza" mahalla.

Also, on September 7–9, hot water supply will be temporarily suspended in a number of houses located on Nukus street in the "Movarounnahr" mahalla of Yashnabad district.

We are talking about houses No. 2, 2/1, 2/2, 4, 4/1, 6, 6/1, 6/2, and 8.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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