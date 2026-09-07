“Not beautiful football, only victory matters!”: Mourinho explodes ahead of Inter clash

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has issued a sharp statement ahead of the crucial and high-stakes UEFA Champions League match against Inter Milan. In an interview with the prestigious Spanish newspaper Marca, the Portuguese tactician brushed aside the popular concept of “beautiful football,” clearly emphasizing that the only goal is the result and three points. The “Royal Club” manager stated that there will be no compromise in the match against his former team and that his sole purpose in coming to Madrid is to win Europe's top trophy.

The “Betis” lesson: Why did Mourinho reject beautiful football?

The Real Madrid manager has drawn the right conclusions from points dropped recently in La Liga:

Result over aesthetics: “I could say I want to see beautiful football. But no! I don't want my team to play well and lose, as they did against Betis. Tomorrow, I want to win,” Mourinho stated, firmly expressing his philosophy.

Avoiding past mistakes: The coach emphasized that beautiful combinations and ball possession are not always a guarantee of results, and that fans ultimately need victories and points in the league table.

Pragmatic approach: In his signature “Special One” style, Mourinho plans to break down the opponent's strengths and leave the pitch with a victory through pragmatic tactics.

Champions League glory with Real: The absolute and only goal

José Mourinho touched upon his main mission at the Madrid club:

Chasing the UCL trophy: “Of course, I want to win the Champions League with Real. As long as I am working here, winning the trophy is my one and only main goal,” he said.

Towards a historic record: Mourinho is determined to secure his place in history by winning this prestigious trophy with three different teams.

A team under pressure: Understanding that every mistake in the Champions League is costly, the Portuguese coach is demanding maximum composure from his players.

A principled duel against a former club: The intrigue of September 8

The clash between Real Madrid and Inter is full of drama and emotion:

Historical ties: Since Mourinho achieved the “treble” and won the UCL with Inter in 2010, the match against the Milanese side is not just an ordinary game for him.

Calendar and date: The decisive match between Real Madrid and Italian giants Inter is scheduled for September 8.

Clash of tactics: As one of the first UCL encounters between these two high-level clubs, this match is expected to largely determine the fate of the group leadership.

In your opinion, is José Mourinho's view that “a pragmatic victory is better than beautiful football” the right path for Real Madrid's Champions League success, or do the demanding Madrid fans have the right to expect beautiful attacking football? Which team will come out on top in the Real Madrid vs. Inter clash on September 8? Leave your thoughts in the comments!