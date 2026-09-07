Harry Kane surprised by breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

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Harry Kane surprised by breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has admitted that surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's record with his performance last season was unexpected even for him. The England captain is currently considered one of the main contenders for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award to be presented in October, and if he wins, he will become the first English player to repeat the success achieved by Michael Owen in 2001. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with TNT Sports, Harry Kane spoke about his achievement of scoring 73 goals for club and country last season. This figure surpassed the record of 69 goals set by Cristiano Ronaldo in his best season — the 2011/12 campaign. Currently, only Lionel Messi's legendary 82-goal season remains ahead of him on this list.

An era of legends and incredible numbers

According to the striker, during the era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, their stats seemed like an unattainable peak for ordinary players. Kane recalled watching these legends play in his youth and thinking their statistics were imaginary.

“I grew up watching Messi and Ronaldo dominate. Messi is the only player to have scored as many as 82 goals, while Ronaldo reached 69 as his highest mark. Those were numbers I thought were crazy or impossible at the time. After all, they are the two greatest players of our time, perhaps in history. That is why scoring 73 goals is surprising even to me,” the Bayern striker emphasized.

Taking inspiration from Lionel Messi and Luka Modrić

Although Harry Kane, now 33, is approaching the final stage of his career, he intends to play at a high level for many years, just like veterans Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Modrić. The English goalscorer noted that extending a footballer's career largely depends on their mentality and drive for new trophies.

According to ixbt.com, the experienced player stated that the new goals he has set for himself and his desire to win major tournaments with Bayern and the national team give him immense motivation. He added that the process of determining the Ballon d'Or winner is no longer in his hands, but depends entirely on the voting experts.

Harry KaneBallon d'OrBayern MunichCristiano RonaldoLionel Messi
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