Potential transfer of Neymar to Inter Miami sparks debate

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Potential transfer of Neymar to Inter Miami sparks debate

Reports that Brazilian star Neymar could move to the USA to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez to recreate the legendary 'MSN' attacking trio are generating significant interest in the football community. However, this potential transfer has once again raised serious questions regarding the rules in North American football and their enforcement mechanisms. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, renowned Uruguayan expert Gus Poyet shared his thoughts on the matter, offering critical reflections on the regulations of the US championship. The former midfielder closely follows Luis Suárez's career and noted that despite knee issues, the experienced striker continues to perform at a high level at 39.

Luis Suárez's career in the USA

The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker managed to score 12 goals for Inter Miami during 2026. This brought his total tally for the Florida club to 54 goals in 107 appearances. Although he cannot compete with his teammate Lionel Messi in terms of goalscoring, he continues to deliver reliable results in realizing the American dream alongside David Beckham and others.

To satisfy their captain Lionel Messi and compete for major trophies, the Inter Miami management also brought his close friends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to the team. Now, rumors are swirling that Neymar, whose contract with Santos expires in 2027, could also join the club.

Rules and the issue of financial balance

However, the MLS 'Designated Player' rules are one of the main obstacles to this transfer. Inter Miami has been finding creative ways to fit multiple global stars into their squad, a situation that has drawn criticism from other teams in the league.

In an interview with Gambling.com, Gus Poyet addressed the league's financial constraints and their enforcement. According to him, the Miami club was heavily fined last year for exceeding the designated spending limits, as teams are typically allowed only three such players, yet the club had more.

The expert noted that if Neymar's transfer goes through, these rules will become even more questionable: 'If this is true, it means there is one rule for Inter Miami and another for the rest of the MLS,' he added. Whether this situation will prompt Luis Suárez to extend his career for another year, despite turning 40 next January, remains to be seen.

NeymarInter MiamiLionel MessiLuis SuárezMLS
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Jahongir Tursunov
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