Huawei Mate XT 2 Unveiled: 3.5 mm Thin Triple-Foldable Smartphone

·4·Technology
Huawei Mate XT 2 Unveiled: 3.5 mm Thin Triple-Foldable Smartphone

According to Ixbt.com, Huawei has officially unveiled the second generation of its unique and innovative smartphone, the Mate XT 2 Extraordinary Master. This flagship device retains the triple-foldable construction that folds in two places simultaneously, while being equipped with a completely redesigned mechanism, the latest processor, and an advanced camera system. This gadget is expected to set new standards in the flexible screen market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In the new generation device, Huawei engineers utilized a Z-shaped folding scheme and redesigned hinges. As a result, the thickness of the device in its fully unfolded state is just 3.5 mm, while in the folded state, this figure is 12.3 mm. The production of the device in such a thin body is considered a significant achievement in the mobile industry.

Display Capabilities and Durability

The main screen is equipped with a 10.2-inch 3K resolution display with a 12.8:9 aspect ratio. When folded, the user gets a standard device with a 6.5-inch external screen, which has a peak brightness of 6500 nits. The external screen is protected by Kunlun/Basalt glass, which is 30 times more resistant to drops and 16 times more resistant to scratches. It was also reported that the impact resistance of the internal display has increased by 200 percent.

For the first time among triple-foldable smartphones, the manufacturer introduced IP58/IP59 standard hardware protection in this device. This provides additional security against dust and moisture in daily use.

High Performance and Artificial Intelligence

The smartphone is powered by Huawei's most powerful single-chip system to date, the new Kirin 9050 Pro. According to company data, overall performance has increased by 42 percent, CPU single-core speed by 24 percent, and multi-core performance by 52 percent. The Ma Liang graphics accelerator supports hardware-level ray tracing for the first time.

The Da Vinci NPU is responsible for local AI tasks, allowing the execution of a 30-billion parameter MoE model. Connectivity options include the Balong model, which supports Tiantong satellite communication and the Beidou messaging system, with satellite connection speeds increased by 40 percent.

Privacy and Advanced Cameras

One of the most unique features of the device is the Lingdun hardware privacy system. When activated, the screen is perfectly readable for the user looking directly at it, while it becomes almost black when viewed from the side. The main camera module features a 50 MP RYYB sensor with a variable aperture from f/1.49 to f/4.0 and offers an 18 EV dynamic range.

The system also includes a 50 MP periscope module with 3.5x optical zoom and macro capabilities, as well as a 40 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. In the Chinese market, the starting price for this advanced smartphone begins at $2955; a special teleconverter that increases optical zoom up to 13.5x can also be purchased separately.

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