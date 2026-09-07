From 19th to the Top of the Podium: 20-Year-Old Antonelli Performs a Miracle in Monza

The thirteenth round of the Formula 1 World Championship, the Italian Grand Prix at the legendary and high-speed Autodromo Nazionale Monza, concluded with a truly historic sensation and drama. Starting from almost the back of the grid in 19th place, 20-year-old Mercedes prospect Andrea Kimi Antonelli overtook all his rivals one by one to climb to the top step of the podium. This victory is not only a turning point in the young driver's career but also a historic event awaited in Italian motorsport for the last 60 years.

From 19th to the Podium: The Italian Sensation 60 Years in the Making

The race will be remembered for a comeback that will stay in the minds of fans and experts for a long time:

An Incredible Leap: Starting from 19th due to a poor qualifying session, Kimi Antonelli seized the lead through an aggressive pace, flawless tactics, and cool-headed overtakes.

60-Year Historic Record: 20-year-old Antonelli etched his name in gold in the annals of motorsport as the first local driver in the last 60 years to stand on the top step of the podium at his home race, the Italian Grand Prix.

Standing Ovation: Thousands of spectators in Monza greeted the young hero's victory with tears and cheers.

Mercedes 1-2 and the Top Three Formation

The 'Silver Arrows' team demonstrated absolute dominance on the Monza track:

George Russell in Second Place: Mercedes' second driver, George Russell, crossed the finish line in second, securing a 'golden double' for the German team.

Verstappen in the Top Three: Red Bull's main leader, Max Verstappen, took 3rd place in a fiercely contested race, securing a spot on the podium.

Behind McLaren and Hamilton: The top five was rounded out by the McLaren duo — Lando Norris (4th) and Oscar Piastri (5th). Lewis Hamilton, driving for Ferrari, had to settle for 6th place.

Monza Tragedy: Charles Leclerc's Crash and Stars Who Failed to Finish

Fast turns and dangerous collisions knocked some leaders out of the race:

Leclerc's Early Exit: At the end of the second lap, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc crashed his car at high speed and, due to the accident, could not continue the fight in front of his home fans.

Aston Martin's Total Failure: Experienced Fernando Alonso and his teammate Lance Stroll also failed to reach the finish line due to technical issues.

Full Results of the Italian Grand Prix (Monza, Round 13):

The balance of power in the race was distributed as follows:

1. Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

2. George Russell (Mercedes)

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

4. Lando Norris (McLaren)

5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

8. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)

9. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

10. Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls)

Positions after the top ten: Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi — 11), Nico Hülkenberg (Audi — 12), Carlos Sainz (Williams — 13), Liam Lawson (Red Bull — 14), Oliver Bearman (Haas — 15), Esteban Ocon (Haas — 16), Alexander Albon (Williams — 17), Sergio Pérez (Cadillac — 18), Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac — 19).

Did not finish: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

Do you think 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli's victory from 19th place marks the beginning of a new great era in Formula 1, or was it just a lucky coincidence? What do you think caused Ferrari and Leclerc's heavy mistake on home soil? Leave your thoughts in the comments!